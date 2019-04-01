Early morning house fire in De Pere

There are no injuries after a house fire in De Pere early Monday morning.

De Pere Fire Chief Alan Matzke tells Action 2 News that a passerby spotted smoke and flames coming from the second floor of a home at the corner of N. 8th Street and Oak Street shortly before 2:00 a.m.

That person called 911.

The first police officers to arrive banged on the home's door, waking up the one person who was inside. That person was sleeping on the first floor and got out safely.

Chief Matzke says the person who called 911 did the right thing. "If you see something, say something," Matzke said at the scene.

"Once again, our friends in law enforcement got here, knocked on the door, woke up that resident that was sleeping in there. This situation perhaps could have been completely different," said Matzke.

Firefighters found heavy fire on the home's second floor, and had trouble reaching the attic because the home has a metal roof.

Fire crews expect to working on the scene for several hours this morning. Expect N. 8th Street in De Pere will be closed just north on Main Avenue.

The cause of the fire isn't known.

==

ORIGINAL STORY:

De Pere firefighters deal with a house fire early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home at the corner of N. 8th Street and Oak Street shortly before 2:00 a.m.

It's one block north of Main Avenue.

The Action 2 News crew on the scene says there isn't much visible damage on the outside of the home, but smoke has been rising from the building.

No word on if anyone was hurt or how the fire started.