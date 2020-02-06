Eagles nests dot the state

Efforts to increase bald eagle nesting in Wisconsin are proving successful.

The Wisconsin DNR posted a graphic on Facebook Thursday showing the growth in the number of nests over the last few decades.

A graphic of the state in 1974 shows a scattering of eagle nests across northern counties.

The other image, showing nests documented during surveys last year, shows nests all over the state, from the Apostle Islands to the Iowa state line, and from the tip of the Door County peninsula to all along the western state border.

The dots only show the nests. The Department of Natural Resources says there are many more eagles in the state, including un-paired or non-breeding adults and juveniles.

The agency credits increased state and federal protections, a ban on the pesticide DDT, and other initiatives for the resurgence in the eagle population.