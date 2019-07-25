Eagle with golf clubs? Presidential seal altered at Trump speech

The White House says it didn’t know that an altered presidential seal featuring a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs would be displayed at a speech by President Donald Trump this week.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak, with an altered presidential seal behind him, at Turning Point USA's Teen Student Action Summit 2019, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Spokesman Judd Deere says officials "never saw the seal" before it was projected on a screen behind Trump as he was introduced at Turning Point USA's teen summit on Tuesday. The real seal has a bald eagle clutching arrows in one set of talons and an olive branch in the other.

A spokesman for Turning Point USA told The Washington Post, which first reported on the seal, it fired a video team member for mistakenly displaying the seal.

Deere referred additional questions to Turning Point USA. The conservative group did not immediately return an emailed request for comment Thursday.

The eagle has two heads, reminiscent of the two-headed eagle found on the Russian coat of arms.

The fake seal appears on items sold on Inktale.com by seller “OneTermDonnie.” A higher resolution version shows, among other changes, the Russian hammer and sickle across the top of the center shield, and dollar bills instead of the olive branch are held in the other talon.

In place of “E pluribus unum,” or “Out of many, one," it reads “45 es un titere”: “45 is a puppet.”

