Eagle River hockey arena in contest to win $150,000 and a possible NHL game

Members of the Eagle River Sports Arena are asking for your vote to help get renovation money and possibly an NHL game. The Kraftville USA contest is nationwide and it involves four small-town hockey rinks. And now the members of the historic arena are asking for the public’s help.

"This is a historical building, full of history and full of love. Anyone that has skated here is going to remember that, and they won't forget it," said arena volunteer Genevieve Hicks.

The rink might not be known to many people outside of the Midwest. But to the people who live in the northwoods, the respect for the Eagle River Sports Arena is second to none.

"It's really cool because this is one of the last standing domes, and it's probably my favorite rink that I've ever been to," Eagles hockey player Julian Merschdorf explained.

"It's just a wonderful place to grow up, a wonderful place to play hockey and what a beautiful place to play it in,” Coach Michael DePuydt added.

Even though hockey is most popular, figure skating also has a place at the arena.

"Not only is there hockey but there's also people who love to figure skate here. If they don't have this dome, they wouldn’t be able to go to these competitions and plain out have fun. And that's the best part of it," Eagle River figure skater Alyssa Imse said.

Now that the arena is in the running to win $150,000 and a possible NHL game, the entire community is coming together.

"Everyone is so excited, as a community we are so excited and trying to get people together. We are trying to promote this and get the word out, not just for Eagle River, but for all of Wisconsin," Hicks explained.

With just three days until the voting opens up, the members need as much help as they can get to win the competition.

“Go out there and get us an NHL game,” Merschdorf said.

Click here to cast your vote

Get the latest updates from wsaw.com delivered to your browser