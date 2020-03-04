EXCLUSIVE: Monfils 6 defendant Michael Johnson on prison, family and faith

One of the so-called Monfils 6, convicted in a 1992 paper mill murder, talks for the first time publicly since being granted parole and release from prison.

Our cameras were there last summer when 72-year-old Michael Johnson walked out of prison.

The parole commission granted his release after more than 24 years behind bars.

He and five others were convicted in 1995 for conspiring to murder coworker Tom Monfils, whose body was found in a paper vat with severe trauma three years earlier.

Mike Piaskowski's conviction was overturned in 2001 citing insufficient evidence.

Dale Basten was granted parole in 2017 due to declining health. He died in 2018.

Michael Hirn was released on parole in December of 2018.

Rey Moore and Michael Johnson were granted parole and released in the summer of 2019.

Keith Kutska is the only man convicted who remains in prison, with parole eligibility again in 2021.

Twenty-five years after the conviction, as books are being written and documentaries are being made, Michael Johnson sits down for an exclusive, first-time interview with Action 2 News.

The man who prosecuted the Monfils 6 also talks with us, sharing strong opinions on the case and the attention it's received in the last two-and-a-half decades.

"Twenty-four years, five months, two hours and 20 minutes. Something like that," says Michael Johnson.

He knows his exact time served in a life sentence for his involvement in the murder of Tom Monfils.

After being denied 10 times, a parole commission granted Johnson's release in May of 2019, writing 'he'd 'served (his) time productively...' and had 'many letters of support...' including from 'the sentencing judge...'

He walked out of Sanger B. Powers minimum security prison July third.

"There's a whole lot of things going through your mind. I didn't know. I hadn't been in my wife's apartment yet. I hadn't even driven her car yet, so there's a whole lot of things I had to experience yet, and it's been a real adventure, a good adventure, and it's not over yet," says Johnson.

He's the first of the men convicted to agree to a sit-down interview post-release, talking about everything from his faith and family to the community attention on the case to the murder itself.

Johnson and the others have always maintained their innocence, and in recent years argued Monfils died by suicide.

When asked by reporter Sarah Thomsen, "You still stand by your innocence?" Johnson replies, "Amen. It was never proven that he even... As far as I'm concerned, it was never proven that anybody even harmed him. All I know is that he died, and after that it can go either way, you know. That's why you have to read the book."

He refers often to that book, Reclaiming Lives: Pursuing Justice for Six Innocent Men, written by Joan Treppa, a social justice advocate who befriended the men and their families after their convictions. She believes they are all innocent.

During our interview, Johnson reads us an excerpt of that book.

When he's finished, Thomsen says, "I sense a little bit of anger still in your voice. Is there anger?"

Johnson: "Nope. I believe in God's will, and I don't think there's anything I could have done to change anything. I mean, I did what I was supposed to. I hired a lawyer and we went to court. The rest is history. I had no control over the rest of it."

Thomsen: "So what do you think actually happened to him?"

Johnson shrugs his shoulders and says, "You've got read the book. There's two of them... so... and then you have to make your own decision."

Thomsen: "But you were not part of it?"

Johnson: "Of course not. I just went to work. I was only in the area where this happened, and I had to be there. It was no choice that I had to be there."

Thomsen: "Is there's anything you feel you could have done differently or would have done differently?"

Johnson: "Nope. I don't think there would have been any difference. Everything was kind of cut and dried and took on a life of its own."

During his incarceration, Johnson says he didn't know what his family was going through.

While they stood by him, only recently did he realize the impact the case had on them.

"Now they tell me the stuff that went on, but I didn't know back then," he says.

The court still considers Johnson a convicted felon, but he says he's not received a negative response from the community since being released.

Johnson will take part in a book signing at the Lion's Mouth Bookstore, 401 N. Washington Street in downtown Green Bay, on Saturday, March 7, from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.

Among those topics he'll discuss is his faith, something the parole commission even noted upon his release, writing Johnson had "taken part in Bible study programs."

"That's how I got through it," says Johnson. "Every institution I went to, the Lord provided a Christian mentor, teacher. I never lacked for that."

Thomsen: "What would you like people to know? You're sitting down, agreeing to talk to us. What would you like people to know? Do you have a message or anything you want to say to the general public?"

Johnson: "Yeah. We all have relatives that are going to get into trouble. Most of the guys in prison... they're not hardened criminals. They're just the guy next door and something happened. They got caught up. Choose your friends carefully, because if your friends do something, if you're in a car with them, you're going to go with them."

Following our interview with Johnson, the man who prosecuted the Monfils Six, John Zakowski, who's now a Brown County judge, agreed to sit down with us for an interview.

He tells us there's no question Monfils was murdered.

"Everybody says, 'Oh, we never saw him.' They saw him. It happened. Read the transcript. Don't read a book, read the transcript. Don't pick and choose. Look at it unbiasedly like the jury did," says Zakowski.

While he's not surprised at the attention the case continues to receive, from books to documentaries, he calls it a "disservice" to the community.

"It's not surprising, but it is somewhat frustrating. Look, that was a tragic case in so many ways -- obviously to the Monfils family, to the families of the defendants and to this community -- and so it is frustrating when there are these repeated denials. Not that it's unexpected, but it just kind of prevents any kind of closure. I mean, yeah, books have been written, but I would say, sure we could have written a book, but we don't have to write a book. Look at the transcript," says Zakowski. "If you've been lying, if you've been saying 'I didn't do it' for all these years, why would you do it now when you've been telling your family that all these years and now you're getting out anyway? It's not a surprise."

We also asked him about the sentencing judge recommending to the parole commission that, so far, four of the men be released.

Zakowski says that's not saying the men are innocent, only that they've served a long enough sentence and it is simply time for them to be released.