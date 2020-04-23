E.R. doctor shares perspective on fighting COVID-19

"I just knew that there would be something at some point that I would deal with," Bellin Hospital E.R. Doctor Angie Qualio said. "This is not exactly what I thought it would be. I didn't think of a mass pandemic like this and I didn't think we would have people in the hospital where we wouldn't be allowing visitors."

Doctors and nurses are fighting an enemy they've never seen before.

"Sometimes I fake it until I make it," Dr. Qualio said. "I put a smile on my face and I went into emergency medicine because I'm here to serve people."

Dr. Qualio is witnessing the devastation of COVID-19 up close at Bellin Hospital.

She said the E.R. was able to prepare for the outbreak in Brown County after seeing how it hit other states.

"We had meetings where many of us got together and sat at the table many days of the week to get together and try to figure out how do we best serve our community," said Dr. Qualio

Thinking of her family at home, Qualio said fighting the coronavirus leaves her emotional at times.

At this point I have not self isolated from them, but we do know some day if I feel like I've had a significant exposure that that could potentially happen and that's hard to think about," said Dr. Qualio.

She said even though some stay-at-home mandates are being lifted elsewhere in the U.S. and across the world, practicing social distancing is still vital here in Brown County.

"For right now it is in Brown County and we still need to continue to social distance," said Dr. Qualio. "We still need to be careful when we're in public."