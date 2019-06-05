EPA gives brownfield grants to Green Bay, Oshkosh, Calumet County

The Environmental Protection Agency announced brownfield grants for the cities of Green Bay and Oshkosh and Calumet County.

The EPA chose 149 communities to receive funding to renovate and develop properties that have contamination.

Green Bay plans to focus on areas near Broadway, Velp Avenue and University Avenue. Additionally, the Green Bay Redevelopment Authority is looking to clean up the city's Shipyard property, where plans include an athletic field, waterfront amenities, and a container park where small businesses can grow.

The EPA says Oshkosh plans to investigate properties in the City Center district to see if low contamination is there and whether that could slow or prevent development plans. The city wants to assess former industrial properties and a vacant hotel.

The EPA says funding in Calumet County will be focused on properties in Chilton, New Holstein and Brillion. Plans for the sites include expanding retail and creating sustainable manufacturing companies while also helping existing manufacturing by building affordable housing.