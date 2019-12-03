EAA offers free museum admission to Oshkosh West families, staff, city police

For the next four days, the EAA Aviation Museum is offering free admission to Oshkosh West High School students, their families, school staff and everyone on the Oshkosh Police Department, through Friday, December 8.

The museum says it wants to provide a safe haven for students.

EAA is reacting the stabbing of a school resource officer, who then shot and wounded a 16-year-old student Tuesday morning -- leading to the evacuation of Oshkosh West High School and canceling classes in the school district for Wednesday, December 4.

The museum says it's "committed to supporting our community, our neighbors, the families of Oshkosh, and all those who work and sacrifice to keep that community safe."

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families, the faculty, and the Oshkosh police officers involved in this horrific incident," EAA CEO Jack J. Pelton said in a statement.

Hours for the EAA Aviation Museum, 3000 Poberezny Rd., are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.