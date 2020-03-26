EAA moving ahead with AirVenture in July

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2020 is still a go.

Experimental Aircraft Association CEO/Chairman Jack Pelton posted on the association's website Thursday that more decisions need to be made in May, but for now the EAA is moving ahead with plans for the world's largest aircraft convention to start July 20.

Pelton said the bulk of the ground preparation doesn't start until May, and they've identified work that could be put off until June.

In the meantime, they're monitoring the health crisis and looking at other major events, including the Olympics in Japan and, much closer to home, the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

"We are continually preparing and in planning mode, which includes a variety of 'what-if' scenarios," Pelton wrote. "The choices are stay the course, delay, or cancel."

Pelton said the organization is in frequent touch with volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors, aircraft manufacturers and others.

"Frustrating as it is, we're in a holding pattern right now," he added.

Jason Zimmerman has a full report on planning for AirVenture in July tonight on Action 2 News at 10.

