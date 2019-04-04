EAA looking to hire 600 temporary workers for AirVenture

EAA is looking to hire people for 600 temporary positions for AirVenture 2019.

The Experimental Aircraft Association is holding walk-in hiring events beginning on April 9.

• Tuesday, April 9, 5-7 p.m.

• Saturday, April 13, 9-11 a.m.

• Wednesday, April 17, 9-11 a.m.

• Saturday, May 4, 9-11 a.m.

• Saturday, May 11, 9-11 a.m.

• Thursday, June 13, 5-7 p.m.

• Saturday, June 15, 9-11 a.m.

• Saturday, June 22, 9-11 a.m.

"These temporary positions are excellent opportunities for many people, including students or retirees, who are seeking a temporary position that does not require a full summer commitment," reads a statement from EAA.

Jobs include retail, security, bartending and camper registration.

Retail applicants must be at least 14 years old. Security applicants must be at least 16. Camper registration and bartenders must be at least 18.

EAA AirVenutre 2019 is July 22-28 at Wittman Regional Airport.

CLICK HERE to apply ahead of the job fairs.