EAA Aviation Museum opens 75th Anniversary D-day exhibit

The EAA Aviation Museum opened a brand new exhibit Thursday in honor of the 75th anniversary of D-day. It includes not only the vehicles and weapons used during the battle, but showcases personal items such as photos and letters from the men who fought in Normandy.

WBAY

“It’s a pretty momentous day,” said EAA museum employee Chris Henry.

It’s hard to imagine what U.S. soldiers went through 75 years ago on D-day, but people flooded into the EAA museum’s newest exhibit to get a better idea.

“While there are many D-day displays out there, we feel this one is special,” said Henry. “The local community started coming out to support this exhibit and that was something I think is kind of reminiscent of the war effort, people all came together for a common goal.”

All of the photos and artifacts within the display can teach people about what went on that day. But for the guest of honor, it all brings back a lot of memories.

“I’ve seen it all,” said Rene Kepperling.

Kepperling was an army ranger for the 5th battalion and fought in Normandy on D-day.

“We were going right into holy hell there,” said Kepperling. "Bullets were flying all over, explosions were all over.”

But Kepperling survived. Seventy-five years later, he got to cut the ribbon on a display meant to honor him, and the men who served alongside him.

Kepperling’s family was proud to see him be a part of the event.

“It’s nice to see him get his, you know, what he deserves, and he’s enjoying it and he’s living his last years in style, he’s a celebrity,” said Pollyanna Hintz, Kepperling’s daughter.

Kepperling hopes those who visit the exhibit will take away at least one thing.

“How tough it was, how much these guys had to sacrifice,” said Kepperling.

The exhibit is now open to the public.

