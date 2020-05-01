EAA AirVenture cancellation big loss for Oshkosh's economy

The coronavirus has now grounded the world's largest aviation celebration. EAA announced this morning it is canceling this year's AirVenture, originally scheduled for July 20th to July 26th in Oshkosh (see related story).

"It wasn't shocking news, but I guess hearing it out loud was... it was hard to hear,” said Amy Albright, executive director of the Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau.

It’s hard for Albright and many in the Oshkosh community to accept the biggest annual event in the region, EAA's AirVenture, won't happen in 2020.

"The economic impact is enormous,” said Albright. “It's $170 million over five counties, so the loss of that... there's just not a way to replace that."

“It's $170 million for this community, for this region, for the state of Wisconsin,” said Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce President and CEO John Casper. “So when you take that type of volume out of the economy, it's a body blow to the community."

Albright says after so many event cancellations and changes they plan to refocus on Oshkosh's assets, like its waterways and trails, to promote some tourism this year.

"We're going to have to pivot, but to make up for those kind of events, 2020 is going to be a tough year economically for us,” said Albright.

One industry has been hit especially hard by the loss of big events like AirVenture.

"Our hotels are feeling a huge brunt of this,” said Albright. “Hospitality in general."

"It's hard working in an empty hotel. You want to have your team members here, you want to have guests here,” said Daniel Schetter, general manager of the Best Western Premier Waterfront Hotel.

Schetter says the pandemic itself has been devastating.

"For us, being a group hotel, handling a lot of conferences and large groups, we've actually furloughed about 95 percent of our team,” said Schetter.

But Schetter knows many business will be hurting without AirVenture.

"It's big for the hotels, it's big for the restaurants, you think of all the people who work out at the EAA grounds during this time,” said Schetter.

"Also residents,” said Casper. “I mean, people rent their homes out for 10-day periods to corporations and to others. It's going to affect every corner of this community."

The hope is things can get back to normal sooner rather than later so they'll be ready when AirVenture returns.

"Resiliency I guess is the word we're looking at,” said Schetter. “Everybody needs to be resilient and hold on until we can see this event come back next year."

"We just have to be ready for what comes and when everything opens up we want to be ready, and when everything returns back to normal we're excited to be back and better than ever,” said Albright.

