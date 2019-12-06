EAA AirVenture announces free admission for 18-and-under in 2020

Admission to EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh will be free for people 18 and younger for at least the next two summers.

EAA says it wants to "introduce more youth the possibilities in the world of flight."

The EAA says it saw more families come to AirVenture last summer when it reduced admission costs for students.

The Boeing Company is financially supporting the free admission for two years. It will also be supported by a small fee on adult admission tickets sold in advance.

“At Boeing, we aim to inspire and prepare the next generation of innovators, and EAA AirVenture provides a unique opportunity to encourage the natural curiosity of young people,” William Ampofo, Boeing Global Services vice president of Business Aviation, General Aviation & OEM Services wrote in a statement. “We are proud to provide an opportunity for thousands of youth to experience this world-class event, and be inspired to use their talents, creativity and vision for the future of aviation.”

“Inspiring young people and giving them a first look at what’s possible in aviation is only achievable if they can get in the gate," EAA CEO/Chairman Jack J. Pelton wrote. "This effort will build on the more than 60 years where AirVenture has earned a reputation as a wonderful family event. We’re incredibly appreciative of Boeing’s support and like EAA, Boeing is committed to inspiring the next generation of aeronautical innovators."

The EAA AirVenture aviation convention runs July 20 to July 26, 2020, and July 26 to August 1, 2021.