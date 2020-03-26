EAA AirVenture and other big summer events, still on for now

One of the biggest events in Northeast Wisconsin, attracting visitors from across the globe is still going on as scheduled this July, at least for now.

In a letter, posted to the EAA website on Thursday. CEO Jack Pelton addresses concerns about the coronavirus.

In it, he says any decision to cancel AirVenture, which begins the week of July 20th, would likely be made after the expiration of the state's safer at home order.

Jack Pelton told Action 2 News,"From our planning stand point we really don't get into the full activation if you will on the grounds where we are starting to build tents and get volunteers in and what have you until the May time frame."

The air show attracts about 640,000 people including about six or seven thousand international visitors, many of which fly in.

Other big events are also facing similar questions.

Promoters of Country USA and Rock USA posted on social media... both events are still on, but in response to a question added,"In the event the festival does get postponed, your 2020 tickets would still be valid for the delayed festival."

In the event of a cancellation, refunds would be given.

Lifest organizers say they too, are hoping to go on as scheduled.

"Clearly things can change in the times that we're in right now but we're keeping up to date with the CDC and we're watching the city of Oshkosh public health department to make sure we're going to keep you guys safe," said John Dougherty, in a video posted online.

EAA says it will continue to update it's vendors, exhibitors and five thousand volunteers necessary to put on AirVenture who prep the grounds starting in May.

Pelton added,"So right now too early to call off, but not enough information to be assured it's going to go on."

A final decision, Pelton says will be based on safety, and not money.

The event has a $170 million economic impact on the area.

