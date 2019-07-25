Dunkin’ teams up with Beyond Meats to offer veggie-based breakfast sandwich

(Gray News) - Dunkin’ and Beyond Meats joined forces to roll out a brand-new plant-based menu item: The Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich.

The on-the-go breakfast sandwich is made with a sausage patty containing 100% plant-based ingredients and a mix of spices specifically made for Dunkin? Donuts, while served on an English muffin with egg and American cheese. (Source: Dunkin')

Dunkin’ is the first U.S. restaurant to serve Beyond Breakfast Sausage.

The on-the-go breakfast sandwich is made with a sausage patty containing 100% plant-based ingredients and a mix of spices specifically made for Dunkin', served on an English muffin with egg and American cheese.

“Dunkin’ has always stood apart for offering new and exciting choices to meet the needs of our on-the-go guests, and we are proud to collaborate with this industry leader to become the first U.S. restaurant chain to serve a Beyond Breakfast Sausage option,” said David Hoffman, Dunkin’ President and CEO.

Complimentary samples of the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich were introduced at a Dunkin’ in New York on Wednesday.

This is the latest in the plant-based meat trend popping up in popular fast food restaurants. Burger King is rolling out the “Impossible Whopper,” and KFC is launching a vegan chicken sandwich called “The Imposter.”

Dunkin’ has not announced when the new sandwich will be rolled out nationwide.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.