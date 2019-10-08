Duffy baby born with heart defect, will need surgery

Former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy (R-Wisconsin) and his family have welcomed a new member.

Duffy's wife, Rachel, gave birth last week to Valentina StellaMaris Duffy. Valentina is the couple's ninth child.

Valentina was born one month before her due date. Rachel Campos-Duffy says her daughter was born with two holes in the heart and valves that need repair. Valentina also has Down syndrome.

Valentina will need surgery in a few months, reads a post on Rachel Campos-Duffy's Facebook page.

"She’s the sweetest, most perfect angel we have ever seen," Duffy says.

Valentina remains in the NICU at this time.

Rep. Sean Duffy, who represented Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, stepped down earlier this year to be with his family. The Duffys knew Valentina would be born with a heart defect.

Duffy was first elected to Congress in 2011.

A special election will be held to fill Duffy's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The election will likely be held in April or May.