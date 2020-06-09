Duck Creek Quarry will only be open to village residents this summer

Action 2 News is learning how the Village of Howard plans to open Duck Creek Quarry Park.

Duck Creek Quarry in Howard will only be open to village residents this summer.

The popular park remains closed and village leaders say it will stay that way, at least for some visitors.

“We felt it would be prudent to limit the visitors to just those who are Howard residents,” said Ed Janke, public safety director for the village.

The decision to restrict access to the quarry wasn't solely based on COVID-19 concerns, but concerns of overcrowding in general due to high water diminishing the beach.

“We can't have as many people as we have had in previous years using the park. It just caused so many problems. Some of our residents didn't want to use the park,” said Janke.

During a virtual village board meeting Monday, some trustees said they're against opening the park at all.

“I will say right upfront that I do not want it open,” said Trustee Cathy Hughes. “I came up this way, everybody is down there swimming, everything is closed, having it open is just asking for trouble again.”

Howard citizens will need to get a wristband from the village hall to access the quarry. They will be allowed one for each family member, and two extra to bring a guest. The wristbands are free.

The village plans to put up a fence to further restrict access and have staff monitor attendance during beach hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other trustees wanted more specifics on how attendance will be tracked.

“I don't think we have a good sense of how we want to control people in there. I agree we would like to open this, we want to return to normalcy, but we're not there yet,” said Trustee, John Muraski at Monday's meeting.

Village staff anticipate opening the park by June 18.

