Duck Creek Quarry beach opens with some restrictions

Duck Creek Quarry was extremely popular on its opening day, which saw temperatures in the mid 80s.

Sitting on the beach at Duck Creek Quarry Park (WBAY file photo)

Wristbands to go to the beach were also hot.

The beach area at Duck Creek Quarry Park reopened with limited access as a safety precaution.

If you didn't have a wristband, you couldn't get in. Those wristbands were only available to residents of the Village of Howard.

The village says it handed out thousands of wristbands over the past few days.

In the past, the park has been open to everyone, but village officials wanted to limit the number of beach-goers as a health precaution during this coronavirus pandemic. They also wanted to reduce the number of swimmers as a safety precaution because water levels are a lot higher this year.

"We've lost probably between 35 to 55 percent of our beach, so taking that into consideration with the whole COVID thing going on and everything like that, if we were going to open we had to come up with a way to limit the number of people to the beach," said Jim Dagneau, the Brown County Sheriff's Office's directed enforcement officer for the Village of Howard.

People who live in Howard said the access restrictions are a welcome change.

"I definitely think it was a good choice. It's definitely limited the amount of people that are coming here and opened up for residents that pay and live around here," Amber Lehouillier said.

"It gets so bad to where there's no parking in the lot; the whole street is lined up with it," she added.

"Given the fact that... taxpayers in the Village of Howard pay for it, we figured it made the most sense to limit it the Village of Howard residents and see how it goes," Dagneau said.

People coming to the beach will also find barricades so they enter and exit the beach in one place.

We saw people practicing social distancing while they enjoyed the outdoors.

More wristbands will be passed out on Monday, June 22.