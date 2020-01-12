Dryer fire breaks out at Outagamie County Jail

A dryer fire broke out in the basement of the Outagamie County Administration Building on Walnut Street Saturday night.

The Appleton Fire Department said it happened around 8 p.m. and when crews arrived to the fire, they found the basement and first floor filled with smoke. Smoke was traveling through the building through the elevator shaft.

Firefighters said due to the type of building construction and location of the fire, fighting the fire was a challenge.

The jail and communications center remained open and in operation during the incident.

Firefighters thanked the sheriff’s department staff who had respiratory protection on and was able to knock down the initial fire.

The staff member who did this helped prevent further damage. Several sheriff’s department members also provided help gaining access to locked areas of the building for the fire crew members.

No one was hurt. Damage is estimated at $4,000 and was contained to the dryer and, according to the fire department, it was an accidental fire.

