Drug bust in Oconto County

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, along with local and State agencies, arrested a group of individuals believed to be involved in the making and selling of methamphetamine on Friday, Sept. 6.

Search warrants were used throughout Oconto County after months of investigation when the arrests were eventually made.

There are other arrests expected as the investigation is still on going with the case being prosecuted by the Oconto County District Attorney’s Office.

Make sure to keep checking back with us as additional information will be released at a later time.