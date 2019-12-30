Drivers take it slow on slippery Monday night commute

Drivers told Action 2 News on Monday the roads are a little slushy and slippery, after a day of rain that turned into snow, but they’re being cautious.

“I'm one of the slow ones on the highways where everybody is going past me. I have a car, and I used to have an SUV so now it's a change, so I go slow,” said Jackie Bauer of Suamico.

Click here for the latest weather information.

There were a number of plows on the interstate and in the municipalities Monday night trying to keep the roads clear.

Brown County highway officials tell us they will keep monitoring the conditions throughout the night.

“We will have our full night shift in at 7 p.m. working throughout the night and if needed, bring in more people at 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the morning,” said Michael Piacenti, operations manager of Brown County Public Works.

All the rain Monday delayed highway crews from pre-treating the roads until the rain turned to snow.

“Traffic will blow all the salt off, so it really won't do a lot, but if we get it right before it starts snowing and temperatures start dropping, pre-treating with wet roads will help keep salt on the roads,” said Piacenti.

After a salt shortage last winter, Piacenti says they're stocked heading into the New Year.

“All our sheds are going to be full; with county salt today and state supply is close to 90 percent full," said Piacenti.