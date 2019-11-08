Drivers suffer minor injuries in Town of Greenville crash

Two people suffered minor injuries after a crash in the Town of Greenville early Friday morning.

At 5 a.m., rescue crews were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Parkview Drive and Arnies Lane.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says a 48-year-old Menasha man was traveling north on Arnies Lane when he failed to yield at a stop sign. His SUV hit a box truck traveling west on Parkview Drive.

The box truck tipped on its side in the yard of a home in the area. The driver, a 63-year-old Greenville man, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV also suffered minor injuries.

The men were checked out by medical staff and released from the scene.

