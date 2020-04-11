Drivers asked to use alternate routes as bridge work begins in Outagamie Co.

Crews will be working on a couple of bridges in Outagamie County starting Saturday, which will include a local road closure starting Monday and a long-term lane closure on I-41 later in the year.

WisDOT says work will be done on the bridges which cross over Gillett Street and the CN Railroad.

The projects will include removing and replacing existing railings, widening and replacing the shoulder and replacing beamguard.

Officials say work will be done in three stages, and will last to July.

The first stage is expected to last for one week, and will include day and night time off-peak I-41 lane closures, as well as the closure of Gillett Street.

Second stage work will begin at the end of Stage one, and will last to Memorial Day weekend.

During that stage, north and southbound I-41 traffic will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction, however all lanes will be open Memorial Day weekend.

Gillett Street will remain closed and detoured during that time.

The third and final stage will begin after Memorial Day weekend, and will end before the Fourth of July.

Traffic changes during the third stage will include the same changes made during the second phase.

Anyone who may be traveling north or south of WIS 441/I-41 interchanges is urged by WisDOT to use WIS 441 as an alternate route to avoid I-41 in the project area.