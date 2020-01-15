Driver sought after high speed chase in Fond du Lac County

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a high-speed chase.

On Jan. 14, at 9:46 p.m., a deputy spotted a car traveling at a high rate of speed on I-41 near Lost Arrow Rd. The deputy was unable to stop the car due to high speeds.

A short time later, the vehicle was spotted traveling at a high speed south on Rolling Meadows Dr from County Highway D in the city of Fond du Lac.

Again, the driver eluded a deputy and continued north on Hickory St.

Officials put out tire deflation devices, but that didn't stop the driver. Deputies called off the chase in the area of Hickory and Western Ave.

The driver remains on the loose. The Sheriff's Office says the driver is facing charges of felony eluding, reckless drive and speeding.

There was no description of the vehicle or the suspect.