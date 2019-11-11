Driver says he gave handgun to Nash Fiske before police shooting

Nash Fiske was shot and killed by a Two Rivers police officer after police pulled over the car Fiske was riding in. A document filed in Manitowoc County court reveals the man police say was driving that car told investigates he gave a handgun to his passenger shortly before the traffic stop.

A criminal complaint against William Langrick, 31, of Menasha says Langrick was pulled over by Officer Dakota Gamez on Nov. 4 shortly before midnight.

The complaint does not include the circumstances of the fatal shooting (see related story), but it says Gamez noticed the smell of marijuana and Langrick "removed a green substance from a pocket" which he said was marijuana.

The complaint then jumps forward to Langrick being interviewed later and admitting there were two handguns in his car, including a black semi-automatic he handed to his passenger while at a gas station.

Four glass jars of marijuana, totaling more than 558 grams (19.68 ounces), were found in the trunk of his car. Another 21 grams (3/4 of an ounce) was found in a sandwich bag in the glove compartment.

Langrick, 31, was charged last week with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, and possession of THC with intent to deliver.

Langrick was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Manitowoc County court Monday afternoon.

