Driver, pedestrian identified in fatal Door County crash

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The people involved in a fatal crash in Door County on Friday were named by the sheriff's office Monday.
The Door County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on State Highway 57 near County Highway P at about 7 o'clock Friday night.
Investigators say 33-year-old Daniel Tipler of Sturgeon Bay was driving on Highway 57 and hit 64-year-old Robin Laak of Sturgeon Bay as Laak was walking across the highway.
Laak was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.