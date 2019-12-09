Driver, pedestrian identified in fatal Door County crash

The people involved in a fatal crash in Door County on Friday were named by the sheriff's office Monday.

The Door County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on State Highway 57 near County Highway P at about 7 o'clock Friday night.

Investigators say 33-year-old Daniel Tipler of Sturgeon Bay was driving on Highway 57 and hit 64-year-old Robin Laak of Sturgeon Bay as Laak was walking across the highway.

Laak was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.