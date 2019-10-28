Driver misses curve, slams into house in Winnebago Co.

No one is hurt after a scary car crash in Winnebago County late Sunday night.

A car lodged in a house after a crash in Winnebago County on the night of Sunday, October 27, 2019. (WBAY photo)

The sheriff"s office tells Action 2 News that a car was heading south on County Road FF, just before 10:30 p.m., when the driver missed a curve to the west, and flew off the road, crashing into the side of the house.

Video and pictures from the scene show the car went almost all the way into the house, buckling out a side wall.

The sheriff"s office says several people were in the house at the time of the crash, but they were not hurt.

The 19-year-old man diving the car was not hurt either.

Investigators tell Action 2 News he had been drinking, but not enough to arrest him for OWI.

He was arrested for a probation violation.

