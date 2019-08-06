Driver killed in head-on crash after crossing center line

One man was killed and another man was seriously hurt in a crash in Outagamie County Monday night.

The sheriff's office says a driver crossed the center line on County Highway A in the town of Center and hit an oncoming car at about 7:20 p.m.

The driver who crossed the center line was identified only as a 63-year-old man from Milwaukee. He died at the hospital.

The driver of the car he hit was a 51-year-old man from Black Creek. We don't know his condition, only that his injuries were serious.

Names have not been made public yet.

