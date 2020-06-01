Driver killed in Waushara County crash

A driver was killed Sunday evening after a one-vehicle crash in Waushara County.

The driver was identified as Beau A. Brown, 30.

At about 5 p.m., the Waushara County Sheriff's Office was called to a crash on Cottonville Lane to the east of State Road 22 in the Town of Dakota.

"Vehicle was torn in half and a portion of the vehicle had burnt," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says it appears the vehicle was traveling west, lost control and drove into some trees.

Driver Beau Brown was pronounced dead.

Passenger Kevin D. Conger, 42, survived.