Driver in hit-and-run crash ends up in Lake Winnebago

A hit-and-run crash in Oshkosh ended with an SUV going off a boat ramp and into Lake Winnebago.

The driver of the SUV was removed from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It all started Tuesday at about 10:39 a.m. Oshkosh Police were called to a report of a hit-and-run crash that happened on S Main St and 6th Avenue. Police say a car was rear-ended by an SUV.

The driver of the car pulled off to the side of the road, but the driver of the SUV took off south on S. Main. The driver of the car followed him.

The SUV operator drove off the boat ramp at the 24th Avenue boat launch and into Lake Winnebago.

The Oshkosh Fire Department pulled the driver from the SUV and transported him to a hospital.

A man and woman in the car were not hurt.

Police don't believe the SUV driver knew the people in the car prior to this incident.

If you have information, call Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5711.