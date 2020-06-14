Driver hits Dodge Co. house before dying in crash

A Fox Lake man died after he crashed into the front of a house in the Township of Trenton Sunday morning.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on State Highway 33 around 7:15 a.m.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt said the 24-year-old was heading northbound in his 2012 Honda Civic and just passed Sunset Road when he failed to complete the turn and crashed into a ditch and onto the front lawn of a house before hitting it.

The man was the only one in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Schmidt suspects alcohol was involved.

The crash is still under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department and Beaver Dam Police Department assisted at the scene.