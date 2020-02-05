Driver gets year in jail for I-41 crash that killed two

Travis Wollersheim will spend a year in jail and three months on probation for a crash on I-41 in 2016 that killed a man and the man's son.

According to the prosecutor, David Button and his son, Joseph, were in a car that stopped in a traffic jam on I-41 near the Johnson Street off-ramp on June 22, 2016, when Wollersheim's Jeep plowed into the back their car at highway speed. The Buttons' car was pushed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer.

Wollersheim told investigators he was checking his mirrors to change lanes and didn't see the car ahead of him was stopping.

The investigation showed Wollersheim had no alcohol or drugs in his system and wasn't using his phone. He told investigators he didn't see the road construction signs posted one mile and two miles before the crash scene warning about a lane closure ahead.

A jury found Wollersheim guilty of two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

Together, the two charges carried up to 20 years in prison. The district attorney says he and many members of the victims' family supported the lighter sentence.

"There were no winners in court today, and no sentence from the court could ever be enough to place a value on the lives of David and Joseph," District Attorney Eric Toney wrote in a statement. "It was an incredibly moving moment when Mr. Wollersheim apologized to the victim's family in court, and many of them forgave Mr. Wollersheim and then proceeded to hug Mr. Wollersheim."

Wollersheim will also have to perform 120 hours of community service.