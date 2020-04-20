Driver dies in Winnebago County crash

A driver died Sunday night after a single-vehicle crash in Winnebago County.

At about 7:23 p.m., Winnebago County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area of Bison Road north of County Highway II in the township of Winchester.

Deputies located a van in a ditch. The Sheriff's Office says the driver failed to make a curve on Bison Road. The driver went off the road and entered a ditch, slamming into the embankment of a driveway.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the driver or other identifying information.

The crash is under investigation.