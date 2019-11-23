Driver dies after hitting a tree in Waupaca County

A driver died after entering a ditch and hitting a tree on Saturday morning on County Highway E just south of Southwood Drive.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said it happened close to 8:30 a.m. when medical personnel tried helping the 70-year-old driver. He was transported to ThedaCare in Waupaca where he died.

The preliminary investigation according to WisDot states the driver was travelling south on County Highway E and failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle then entered the west ditch and struck a tree.

The crash is under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol.