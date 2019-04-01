Driver arrested for OWI after Appleton roundabout fail

A driver was arrested for OWI and Reckless Driving after failing the "round" part of an Appleton roundabout.

Appleton Police posted video of it on their Facebook page and Twitter.

It happened March 31 at the roundabout at Northland and Richmond. Video shows the car speeding through the roundabout, sparks flying.

Appleton Police Officer Meghan Cash says the vehicle ended up at a nearby Taco Bell.

The driver was treated for injuries. No one else was hurt.

The incident started at 3 a.m.

The driver was arrested for 1st Offense OWI, Reckless Driving-Endangering Safety, and several traffic violations.