Drive-in Easter service practices social distancing

Sunday's service at Saint John Lutheran Church in Pulaski, not a typical Easter service.

Members were sitting in their cars and blowing their horns in agreement with Pastor Larry Yaw.

"It was great," Church Member Anna Behnke said. "I loved that everyone was so proud to honk their horns and really join in when we can't to talk to one another in person."

A drive-in Easter service was held at the church while practicing social distancing.

"We were putting distance in between the vehicles, trying to put more than a car's space you know, we started by staggering a full call length," Pastor Larry Yaw said.

Yaw said members were told to keep their windows up and were not allowed inside.

People tuned in to 88.3 to hear the sermon from their cars.

"I think it was great that we are able to come together," Behnke said. "Even though we're not celebrating in the church, I think still having our community, our family all together is great."

And while this was an unusual way of doing Easter Sunday, Pastor Larry said it gets the job done.

"It's very uplifting for myself," said Pastor Yaw. "And as you heard the horns honking, and saw the smiles of faces of people, it was wonderful."

