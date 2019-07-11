Drive-by shooting in Green Bay leads to "multiple" arrests

Green Bay police tell us they have "multiple" people in custody following a drive-by shooting on the city's west side Thursday night.

Police on the scene tell us 10 to 15 shots were fired at a home on the 1400-block of 14th Street. People were outside the home at the time, but no one was hurt.

Police say they stopped the vehicle they believe was used in the shooting. They weren't specific about the number of arrests.

Police expect to be on the scene on 14th Street past midnight.