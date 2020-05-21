Drive-In theaters become popular source of entertainment

Many drive-in move theaters are starting to re-open and they could see a surge in business because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cars were let in for the first time this past weekend at the Chilton Twilight Drive In Theater.

The owner, Mike Radue tells Action 2 News he has a capacity limit of about two hundred vehicles, but as a precaution that number has been cut in half.

As more people come out of the house, this is one of the few options for entertainment.

Sherri Stewart said,"It's good for her because she is very high risk, so it's hard for me to take her anywhere else so this is good, because we're still distancing away from people."

Stewart and her mother made the trip here from Fond du Lac, simply because nothing else is open.

Ken Hickman brought his family up from Milwaukee.

"For the last two months we've been cooped up a little bit because of the weather and mostly because of the pandemic and just to get out and see other things, see other people, you know, just have a good time," Hickman said.

While the theater is outside, a number of changes have still been made to keep people safe.

Radue said,"We had a plan in place here for once they were going to allow us to open, the social spacing, the spacing of cars, that sort of thing. We do do, here already, they can, we've always had it that they can text in an order."

Restroom attendants also enforce social distancing and disinfect the area every half hour.

Most people, so far seem understanding.

"People coming out, we've had, I mean they're respecting each other, they're respecting the space, they're very courteous to our staff because obviously we make fresh pizzas. That takes a little longer, because everything is your mask, your gloves, and all those things. Everything takes more time," he added.

To meet demand, the theater has also expanded its hours with showings Wednesday through Sunday.

Normally it would be just weekends through the end of June.