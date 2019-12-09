Highway crews to work overnight on icy roads

Since late Monday afternoon we've seen a mix of rain, sleet and snow across the Fox Valley. It left a dusting on the ground and some very slick roads.

A car drives along a snow- and ice-slicked road (WBAY photo)

Conditions forced drivers to slow down.

Before 8 p.m., a semi jackknifed in the northbound lanes of Interstate 41 by U.S. Highway 45 in Oshkosh. Northbound I-41 was closed for more than an hour.

Some areas continue to have icy patches, especially on- and off-ramps, overpasses and bridges.

The bigger concern is the drop in temperature following the storm, causing wet surfaces to freeze up and wind-blown snow covering the ice. The concern isn't just over roadways but sidewalks and parking lots, too.

"We've been trying to treat it as we go. Of course, when you're plowing you're not salting as much because you are just going to blast it off, but areas that don't get treated or if we miss any areas, yeah, there's a potential for icy spots, absolutely," Brown County Public Works Director Paul Fontecchio said.

We're told about half of the plows in Brown County will operate through the night, with all of them on the road by 3 o'clock Tuesday morning to have roads ready for morning commuters.

First Alert Traffic reports with Action 2 News This Morning start at 4:30 a.m.