Dreaming of a green Christmas: How to make your holiday eco-friendly

After the gifts are unwrapped, families often find their homes covered in paper and bows and ribbons. But what happens to all the shiny decorations when you throw them away?

The answer: They end up in the landfill.

Christmas wrapping paper and tissue paper are not recyclable. Neither are gift ribbons and bows.

"A lot of wrapping paper also has metallic fibers in it, plastic fibers in it that just makes it something you can't recycle in a paper environment," says Mark Walter, Brown County Resource Recovery. "And in tissue paper, as I say, the fibers are just too short."

If you would like to be a little more sustainable at Christmas time, consider using brown packaging paper or newspaper as gift wrap.

If you use the pretty sparkly wrapping paper, consider saving it and re-using it next Christmas.

If you shop online, re-use the shipping box for your gift box.

Look in your recycling bin to see if you have anything that could be converted into a gift box.

You can also save on food waste by using online calculators to avoid cooking too much for your guests.

The website Save the Food tells you how much food to buy for the number of people you'll have for Christmas dinner.

Consider using real plates, silverware and cloth napkins with your meal. It's a little more work, but it keeps paper plates and napkins out of the landfill.

Looking for information about what can and cannot be put in the recycling bin? CLICK HERE for a guide.