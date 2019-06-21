Dream Flight Awaits Local Veterans

Nine area senior veterans will take a dream flight next week in the skies above Green Bay.

A 1943 Stearman biplane, called the "Spirit of Wisconsin", will have an important mission next Thursday, June 27th at Jet Air.

"We're going to have this Stearman giving rides to nine different veterans, including a World War Two, 95 year old veteran," says Alan Timmerman, Jet Air CEO.

The plane is one of four owned by the Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation, a non-profit based in Nevada that has given close to 4,000 free flights to aging veterans around the country since 2011.

"They're going to go up for about a 20 minute flight around the Green Bay area, go over Lambeau, see the sights and just have a great time. We just want to honor the people that gave of their time and service to our country," says Timmerman.

The public is invited to watch the veterans fly in the open cockpit Stearman, which was used to train pilots in World War Two.

A ceremony to honor the vets will take place at nine a-m in the Jet Air hangar, with flights beginning at 9:30 am and running through 4 pm.

"It's a great opportunity to do a couple of things, number one, gives the public the opportunity to come out to the airport and maybe see an aircraft they haven't seen before, but I think more importantly it just gives us a chance to host an event to honor our veterans who have given so much for our country," says GRB Airport Director Marty Piette.