Dr. Rai talks state reopening plan and arrival of new testing kits in Green Bay

Wisconsin's governor has announced a plan to reopen the state as testing for coronavirus ramps up.

Coronavirus test kit sent to Green Bay. April 21, 2020. (WBAY Photo)

Gov. Tony Evers revealed his administration's Badger Bounce Back plan Monday. The governor's Safer at Home order extension goes until May 26, but Badger Bounce Back would allow a phased approach to reopening the economy.

The first thing the state will have to do is get through the first "gate." Prevea Health President & CEO Dr. Ashok Rai joined us Tuesday to talk about the merits of Badger Bounce Back and the arrival of new testing kits in Green Bay.

CLICK HERE for the full Badger Bounce Back plan.

14 DAYS

Badger Bounce Back's first gate calls for the following:

SYMPTOMS: Downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) reported within a 14-day period AND downward trajectory of COVID-19-like syndromic cases reported within a 14-day period

CASES: Downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period

HOSPITALS: Treat all patients without crisis care AND Robust testing programs in place for at-risk healthcare workers, with decreasing numbers of infected healthcare workers

"So what you're really looking at is a couple of things in that 14-day period. One is making sure symptoms that are being reported are declining over that 14 days. And then as well as positive tests as a percentage of total tests," says Dr. Rai.

"So if we just looked at it today, what we've been able to do with our limited testing capabilities, is we really focused on people that we likely think are going to be positive, to test to make sure that they're positive versus testing a broader part of the population--those with minimal symptoms."

"So if you think about it today, if you have a high suspicion that somebody's positive--maybe one out of every two tests that you're doing is positive and it hasn't been that high--but if you start testing a lot more people--maybe it's one out of four--so to have that downward trajectory two things need to happen: Number one, we need less positive tests. So we need to isolate people better and we need to test people more. But we also need to test a lot more people to make that happen, which the governor has a plan for, as well."

"I like it because it's not a date. It's not saying on May X or June Y that we're going to go ahead and then start to phase in a reopening and we don't know what those phases are. This mirrors the federal plan from President Trump, designed by Dr. [Anthony] Fauci and Dr. [Deborah] Birx and their department. There isn't a confusion about what the federal government is asking and what the state government is asking. Instead, the state of Wisconsin has taken that plan and then modified it for Wisconsin a little bit more, adding in the resources necessary to make that plan happen."

"It's called a gate you have to get through to get to phase one. And that gate's not easy. It's not only that trend down, but making sure hospitals are ready, making sure that we have the testing ability and tracing ability, and all that he laid out in his plan this time."

TESTING, TRACING, TRACKING

Testing, Tracing and Tracking are the "core state responsibilities" under Badger Bounce Back.

TESTING: The state's goal is 85,000 tests per week, or 12,000 tests per day.

TRACING: Wisconsin will increase the state's contact tracing by hiring 1,000 additional staff. They will make sure people are alerted if they've been exposed and need to isolate.

TRACKING: This is tracking the spread of the disease and sharing data.

Green Bay hospitals just received new testing kits from the state. Dr. Rai showed us one of the kits and talked about how the increase of testing will help on our path to Badger Bounce Back.

"Things are moving so quickly with COVID-19, and the state of Wisconsin and its innovative companies are moving fast as well, partnering with the state. So we're starting to see some really great private-public partnerships. And one of the things are--a couple of state labs, such as Marshfield Clinic and Exact Sciences, have offered up their labs to convert over to really focusing on COVID-19. We were lucky enough to be in contact with Exact Sciences and say we'd like to participate in there like the other health systems in town, and those test kits actually came in last night," says Dr. Rai.

"It's a little different than the test kits we normally use. The swabs are still in there, but it's a different type of swab, it's a different technique. We actually have to go in both sides of the nose, put it in a vial and then send it forward and we get an answer back in 48 hours. Which, is we're starting to test a lot more people and the bar for testing as been lowered. So that's really important, too. We don't have to have so many symptoms. You don't have to be that at-risk population to be tested. So we'll test a lot more people."

"So the infrastructure necessary within the health systems has been there. The PPE to do it is coming in. And the state is actually helping with that. And the state's also helping us get more swabs and more of these kits and labs that will actually take it an process it for us. All of that needed to be in place for a plan like this [Badger Bounce Back]. And that's what was rolled out yesterday."

ADDRESSING GREEN BAY AREA OUTBREAKS

The JBS beef plant in Green Bay and Salm Partners in Denmark have each announced positive cases of coronavirus among staff.

A "hotspot" of coronavirus cases in Brown County has been linked to the JBS location. Dr. Rai says they are now able to do more aggressive testing and trace that outbreak.

"So one of the most necessary things in all three of these phases--the gate phase, phase one, two and three--is the ability to address outbreaks. The ability to go in there and test aggressively, and be able to trace and track the people. That infrastructure is starting to be built. And it's built here. Our colleagues at Bellin and Aurora have been testing this week those at-risk employees, will start helping out at another company later this week, so it's a partnership between public health and private health care, going out there and being able to test. But for us to be able to do that, we needed those test kits, which we were able to get this week from the state. So it's a really important thing, whether it's JBS or Company Y or the prison in Milwaukee today, are all going through that. And we need to be able to respond to those situations with aggressive testing. We weren't able to do that a week ago. We're able to do that this week."