Dr. Rai talks progress in COVID-19 fight, NFL season outlook and Wisconsin's success

There are encouraging signs in Wisconsin's fight against COVID-19, and that has a lot to do with the state's response.

Prevea Health President & CEO Dr. Ashok Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to talk about reopening plans, a decline in percentage of positive tests, the success in Wisconsin and hope for gathering in the stands for the NFL season.

"They didn't rely on the federal government. They really made it a Wisconsin solution and it's really working out really well. And you can see that overall in the state. But our ability to go in and go to a hot spot and control it through testing has definitely been proven here in Brown County," says Dr. Rai.

Watch the three videos in the story for the latest on the state and local efforts.

REGIONAL REOPENING

"From a health care perspective, I really don't see that there is a way to restrict movement between one region to another in the state. So it does get me a little nervous. I mean, when Outagamie County wants to open up and Brown County has its issues, it's not like there is a toll gate in Freedom to prevent you from going back and forth. I think it's got to be done based on the numbers are at today, looking at the state. That being said, those numbers are continuing to improve. So I would hope everybody would be able to continue to turn that dial up here very soon, together as a state," says Dr. Rai.

"Some of those regional differences do exists. But in what they call the HERC areas that are so close together, it does cause some nervousness.

"I think both sides need to look at the data instead of picking a date or picking a geography, look at the data. We saw a downward trend in the symptoms, so the first green dot on that Badger scorecard that we have in the state. Health care workers are getting less infected over a 14-day period. That's great news. And now we're starting to see a really good decline in that percentage of positive tests over the total number of tests taken. And if we continue to see that, you get into those phases and you open up safely, and you're able to react to emergency situations or breakouts, those are all the things that are necessary. We finally have the infrastructure in the state of Wisconsin to react to those breakouts. We've shown that we can do that in Brown County. I do think it's time to start opening up the state phase by phase, but we have to wait for that second set of numbers to come in before we're fully sure of that. And that won't take too long. So I don't think they're too far apart from each other."

TEST RESULTS

"Especially here in Brown County where most of the state's focus is because of the issues we've had, the strategies that the CDC, the local health systems, the public health area, the National Guard, the state all sat in a room and put together, you're starting to see the fruition of that. First thing was mass testing at those employer sites, and getting people who were positive out of the work place. That's been done. Now mass testing the people who live with them and allowing for that and other employers, that was done Thursday-through-Sunday. And then creating more opportunities where there's not even hot spots and looking at the entire county and if you have symptoms testing you and isolating and finding out whose negative as well. That started on Monday," says Dr. Rai.

"Now you're starting to see all those test results coming back. Because remember, it's about 48-to-72 hours for results of all that to come back. So we won't see it the day we start that. We'll see it a few days later in the week. So now we're later in the week, and we definitely for the first time in a long time, see a downward slope in that total of percentage of positives over the total number of tests. That's now gone from an up slope to a down slope. Now what we hope to see is that down slope continue to what we call a statistically significant number. I don't think we're all that far away from there. We need to look at the next few days as tests come back. We may be turning that dial sooner given those numbers."

DRIVE-THROUGH TESTING

Free drive-through testing sites are available at the Resch Center and Casa Alba Melanie in Green Bay. CLICK HERE to register for testing.

"Number one, I want to give thanks to all the health systems that are out there, the National Guard, the County Public Health, Oneida Public Health, De Pere Public Health. Everybody partnered together to make this happen. Everybody's playing a role. There are people who do registration. The National Guard is helping with testing, so don't be intimidated by their outfits, that's to keep everybody safe, that's that HAZMAT suit type of thing. We wear something similar, just a different color. It's actually a pretty simple process. You do your paperwork, you get some instructions, you drive up. We're going to ask you to put your head against your head rest, so lean back a little bit. And we're not going to go that far up with that nasal swab, but it's going to go through each part of your nose, so both sides, the left and the right. They're going to turn it four times in each one. It's a little uncomfortable but it's not painful. And it's pretty quick and you'll be able to get out of there.

"If you have a symptom, go to the Brown County website, dial the 211, get yourself scheduled and come through the drive through. And then what will happen is in 48-to-72 hours, that will get processed by the state. It'll be called back to the health system. A physician's office will be calling you, talking about your results both positive and negative, and giving you guidance from that point on.

"I think it's a great partnership you're seeing here throughout our area. It's pretty unique if you really think about it. Even when I go state-to-state and I talk to colleagues, nobody's seen the level of collaboration, the level of partnership between the state and the health systems on the county like you're seeing today in Brown County.

"If we went back to the first time you guys started asking me questions, my number one frustration for weeks was not having enough testing and having to tell people please don't come in for a test because we didn't have that capability. Now with 40-and-50-plus labs in the state of Wisconsin, that number grows everyday that's able to process tests. The test kits that we have available, remember it was a shortage of swabs because of the technique that was necessary, all of that's been eliminated thanks to the innovation within the state of Wisconsin and the partnership between private industry, health systems, the state, the counties, both sides of the aisle. All of that created a testing environment in Wisconsin which doesn't actually exist in other states when you go state to state. They didn't rely on the federal government. They really made it a Wisconsin solution and it's really working out really well. And you can see that overall in the state. But our ability to go in and go to a hot spot and control it through testing has definitely been proven here in Brown County," says Dr. Rai.

DOUBLE POSITIVES

There are double positives coming in as people are tested more than once.

"We are. You have to remember you could be totally resolved from the virus and still have another positive test. That could happen for six weeks because that genetic material stays in your nose and your respiratory tract even though you're not transmitting the disease and you're not infected. So we gotta be really careful about retesting and how we look at those retest results and understand that if you're still symptomatic and retest positive, still need to be isolated. If the symptoms are gone and you retest positive, that's something we can talk about how many days you need to be out and go back to work," says Dr. Rai.

NFL SEASON

The Green Bay Packers are set to kick off the NFL season Sept. 13. CLICK HERE for the full schedule.

"Well I love going to football games and those who know me personally know that first game's pretty important for me. But you know, I think we have to look at it from a state-by-state perspective. If we look at the state of Wisconsin's Badger Bounce Back plan, and we look at phase three. Remember phase one, we're trying to get there. We're trying to get through that gate. We're looking at our numbers trending down and we're hoping phase one happens pretty soon."

"Phase one, you have small social gatherings and certain things being opened up.

"Phase two, you're getting social gatherings of 50 people or less, and more things opening up, such as bars and restaraunts, to people.

"And during each phase, we're assessing how the community's doing, we're looking at numbers, we're looking at our ability to test people. All of that continues to get positive. And remember that moves pretty quickly as they're turning the dial," says Dr. Rai.

"Now let's get to the last phase, phase three. There are no restrictions on public gatherings and hopefully it will be there far before September. So whether it's a Packer home game or an NEW Lutheran soccer game, I hope to go to both of them and be able to cheer on. But once again, that requires us to get to phase three and to be able to see how we do. We have a few months to get there and to be able to assess our ability and what happens when we go to phase three. I like having a positive outlook on this, but right now only time will tell. But there's no reason to not think that we'll be there."

HOSPITAL PAYMENTS

"I think what people are misrepresenting or misunderstanding, to be honest with you, is when a hospital gets paid for a person coming into a hospital, there's a disease-related group, or DRG. And yes, there is a higher payment for a COVID patient than a standard respiratory patient, standard respiratory disease group. And the reason for that is the patients are staying longer in the hospital, they require more imaging--such as those CT scans, they require more staff, and they require a lot more personal protective equipment. But despite that increase, you have to remember that most hospitals, especially in the state of Wisconsin how Medicare pays, actually are losing money per COVID patient and they don't have other revenue to make that up right now. So yes, there is an increase--a slight increase in payment for a COVID patient to allow for those extra expenses, but it's still at a loss. And now that we have testing available for the last couple of months, it's accurate testing and we are audited to make sure that when we write COVID, we have to make sure that patient had COVID."

HOSPITAL STAYS

"You look at the stats. It can be up to three weeks average. I've seen reported 20 days, so really close to three weeks there. We're seeing longer hospital stays than we're used to with almost any diagnosis. Influenza three-and-a-half, 3.7 days. And you think about going 17 days longer for a COVID stay and still have a very high mortality rate. So you put two-to-three weeks on a patient and they pass away, from a health care perspective that's obviously very exhausting, very taxing on resources. We're doing everything we can. Locally here, because of some of the interventions we've learned from around the world and from New York, we're able to shorten that a little bit, but they're still staying well over 10-to-15 days here."

CDC BACK TO WORK GUIDELINES

"Initially when we talked about back to work, it was 14 days. And it became seven days, but the last three days before you go back to work you can't have a fever and you have to have a decreasing in your respiratory symptoms without any medications to reduce that fever. So no Tylenol, no ibuprofen. Now, because they've learned--and as I've said we learn every day about the COVID-19 virus--is it's 10 days, but the last three days once again need to be without fever, or decreasing respiratory symptoms. So it's not 10 days to get back to work or seven days to get back to work. It's 10 days plus looking at those last three days. If you have a fever on that ninth day, or it could be 12 days, it could be 15 days. So it's important to interpret that correctly, but it's 10 days now for that clock to start since that first symptom," says Dr. Rai.

ANTIBODY TESTS

"So antibody testing, it doesn't tell you if you're immune. I think that's the number one question we have to answer for everybody. Antibody testing lets me know, or lets a physician know or a provider know, that you've been exposed to COVID-19. That you've had the virus, you could have been asymptomatic during that time point, but it doesn't confer immunity going forward. We don't have proof of that yet. A lot of viruses, yes, when we see antibodies we know for sure you have immunity. But there's a good amount of viruses out there that also when we see antibodies we know that you don't have immunity, or the immunity is not long standing. That's going to take time to tell.

"To be able to get an antibody test, next week or the week after here in Green Bay, you'll be able to actually have your blood drawn and get an antibody test with a physician's order. Once again, that has to be done in consultation with your physician or your provider to understand the why we need to know that. And there are certain research aspects to it, or certain disease processes where we're going to want to know why.

"As far as the payment goes, the CMS has stated that all insurances need to cover the antibody testing and CMS includes Medicare and Medicaid, need to cover the antibody testing."

SALIVA TESTS

"So we know it's available on the east coast and it hasn't gone into mass production yet. Once it does, if we have the right machines here in our area we'll be able to run that. We haven't had a lot more information about that going into mass production like the other tests have. But usually takes about three-to-four weeks for us to learn about that, another two weeks for it to go into production. So hopefully soon we'll learn more about that."

WILL SCHOOLS OPEN IN FALL?

"So that's a few months away, and that's phase two. So 14 days to get into phase one. We're on our way into phase one. Phase one, we'll have to see how long that lasts. If it starts to go well, we'll be into phase two. That's not going to take all summer to get there. Then we'll start to see what phase two is like. Are we getting worse, are we getting better? And if we continue to stay stable or get better, I see no reason that schools can't open up in the fall."

INFECTED UNDER STAY AT HOME

"I think it's been proven that COVID-19 can get you anywhere. Even when you're staying at home or the most secure place in the world like the White House, somebody can be infected with COVID-19 and expose you. Whether it's the store or the gas station, like the one patient that we had that was discharged, you follow the rules but you're still exposed. That's why we're being so careful. The stay at home order is to prevent the spread, but also give us time to have that infrastructure to quarantine people who are positive so we can get those people out of your way to stop infecting you so we can start to open up that state a little more at a time."

MASKING

"I know there's some stuff on the internet and social media around hypercapnia. Hypercapnia, what that is, is you're retaining too much carbon dioxide or you're breathing in too much carbon dioxide. What they're worried about with the mask is there's not air exchanged. You're not getting that oxygen and carbon dioxide out. A simple cloth mask or the surgial masks aren't going to cause hypercapnia. There's a good amount of air exchanged. N95 masks, the ones that are reserved for health care workers only, if worn for an extremely prolonged amount of time, in one study about 10 years ago did show there was a small risk of hypercapnia. But for the general public wearing a mask like you should be wearing, there's no evidence of hypercapnia. Even if you have lung diseases you should be wearing a mask."

MOTHER'S DAY

"Obviously it's an important holiday recognizing moms around the world and it's important to want to interact with them. There are safe ways to do that. I think we've seen some really neat driveway visits with people being creative. Understand that some moms are in an at-risk category, such as mine, and want to keep them safe. Until we know it's perfectly safe, until we start to see those numbers come down more, right now we have to be safe this Sunday. Maintain that physical distance, but definitely visit. Find interactive ways to have fun so we can have many more Mother's Days with them going forward."