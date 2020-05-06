Dr. Rai talks improvements in Wisconsin, expanded testing, and nursing home

There are some encouraging signs as Wisconsin moves toward getting back to work.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning and talked about how we're improving on the Badger Bounce Back criteria for reopening the state.

Dr. Rai also discussed the new testing site in Green Bay and shared advice for people with loved ones in nursing homes. Watch the videos in the story to learn more.

Looking to get a test in Brown County? CLICK HERE to register. The testing is for people with symptoms of COVID-19. That information is in the link.

BADGER BOUNCE BACK IMPROVEMENTS

Wisconsin has met the "gating criteria" in two areas in the Badger Bounce Back plan. CLICK HERE for the online chart.

"I think we're starting to see improvements over time here with the Badger Bounce Back plan. There's two specific areas that kind of made us happy this week. One we finally turned green in is that symptom tracker. The symptoms of flu-like illnesses having a 14-day downward trajectory. If you look at the scorecard online, that's now turned green for us, so that's been a big improvement for us.

"The second thing, you know the one that's really important, that percentage of positive tests over the total percentage we still, if you look at the 14-day trajectory, are still angling up. But now, over the last five days, or since the 1st of May, starting to see a nice downward trend. That's also occuring in the light of a lot more testing, probably due to Brown County and the National Guard partnership we have here. So we hope to continue to see that downward trend now."

NEW TESTING SITE

A new testing site opened Wednesday morning in Green Bay. The community-wide drive-through testing is located at Casa Alba Melanie, 314 S Madison St.

Testing also continues at the Resch Center.

"This is the second time we've done this in partnership with the county, and all three health systems are participating at the Casa Alba site with the county and the National Guard. And this really goes back to what the governor talked about at the beginning of Badger Bounce Back. That we need to do more community-wide testing for those who have symptoms. And this a response, obviously in Brown County because we had certain employer breakouts, and obviously we can screen and test people when they come into work, but we need to screen and test families and different communities, so this is just that second step in a much broader testing strategy going on in the county and in the state," says Dr. Rai.

"The screening questions that you're going to be asked on the Brown County site or the 211 number, all of that is free. And then when you come through here, all the testing right now in the county is paid for by the state of Wisconsin."

"It's really important to make sure that we're testing more people, we're finding out who's positive, we're isolating those people, doing that contact tracing and going into that next step of wanting to reopen the state."

"Right now it is for people who are symptomatic only. Remember, the symptom list is much broader and it can be the mildest of symptoms. So a headache, body aches, fevers, sore throats, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, all are included as symptoms. So if you're experiencing any of that, you don't have to have all of it, just one of those, you can come on in for a test at Resch Center, at Casa Alba, or any of your local health systems."

ON-SITE TRANSLATORS

"That was a big addition to both sites--Brown County and Casa Alba. Having a good amount of translators here. We have a very diverse community here in Brown County. We want to make sure that everybody is addressed and everybody that needs a test gets a test," says Dr. Rai.

RESCH CENTER TESTING

"From Thursday to last night, just under 2,000 people have been tested. So that's the people who work at the companies and their families, and then now opening up to the broader county. Once again, it's just like Casa Alba. There's no charge. You'll sign up on the Brown County website or the 211 number. You'll see people wearing protective equipment to help protect you and protect them. You'll come in, you'll register, you'll drive right out. It's about 48 hours, sometimes a little longer, to get your test results. It depends on what time of day you're coming in and what time those test results are actually being shipped back to Madison. As long as we have all the correct contact information you'll get a phone call in about 48 hours and we'll be able to give you your test results. If you're positive, we're going to walk you through, number one, seeing how your symptoms are doing, if they're getting worse. Kind of walk you through there, do we need to do a different kind of assessment? If you're negative, making sure that you know that's just negative for that day and you should still be careful. If you're positive and getting better--what your quarantine instructions are going to be. A lot of good things happen with that phone call."

RESULTS AND TRENDS

"It's still early right now as far as what we've seen as far as positives and negatives and the percentage. What I've seen so far in the kind of back-of-the-napkin calculations is that we're starting to match that statewide trend of that negative trend of positives as a percentage of total tests. We hope that stays steady, but once again, it's really early. We'll start to have better data probably by the end of this week and early next week as more and more testing results come back."

NURSING HOME OUTBREAKS

"The best thing you can do is number one, communicate with that nursing home. They can't tell you about other patients, obviously there's HIPPA involved. But they can tell you about your loved one if you're on that HIPPA form. And secondly if you're on that HIPPA form, contacting that patient's personal primary care physician or whoever's following them in the nursing home. That person will have the most insight, they'll be able to know what's going on with that patient. So a combination talking to the nursing home themselves and the patient's physician is probably the best combination to get the right information."

NURSING HOME TESTING

Gov. Tony Evers says the state will provide free testing to all of Wisconsin 373 nursing homes. The goal is testing more than 10,000 residents and staff per week during the month of May.

"I think it's extremely important what the governor's doing. Especially if there's a symptomatic or a case in the nursing home. We really wanted everybody to be tested when there is a single case or two cases there. This is broad testing in all nursing homes by the end of May. It's not very hard to test everybody in a nursing home, including the staff. We've done a few here in town where there was one case and they wanted to know more. And we found great results in those situations. The patients aren't going anywhere so they're pretty easy to get swabs on. Even the nursing home staff can help us with that. And the nursing home staff, all we need is a roster and they kind of come through the drive-through sites and they're tested. So very quickly we can get an answer back to a nursing home on the status of where they're doing, and more importantly, what they should be doing if somebody's positive. There is going to be people who are positive throughout the community, whether it is nursing home or a grocery store or a school. It's what you do about that information, especially in those congregant settings. Do you have a place to isolate that patient? Or a wing? Most nursing homes have established a wing to let that person recover and let everybody else be safe and let that person who needs more attention get that attention."

DEATH ESTIMATES

A University of Washington model states we could see up to 3,000 deaths per day in the United States by June 1.

"It's disappointing. It's frustrating. Because you want to see people use science-based decisions to open up their states and make sure everybody stays safe. And safety should be the primary goal here. We all want to get back to work and I understand the economic damage is being done and we all want that to be undone as quickly as possible. But if we open up too quickly, if we don't do it in organized fashion, if we don't do it on a scientific-based recommendation, then all we'll do is hurt more people and even rewind the clock. That is why when President Trump rolled out his plan, he did it in phases. The state governor here followed those phases, followed the federal plan. Kind of wish every state would have followed that, but obviously some have made their own decisions," says Dr. Rai.

KIDS AND COVID-19

"So we definitely are seeing children being tested, and we're definitely seeing children turning positive, from young infants all the way to adolescents. They handle the illness better than adults, that's what we've seen so far. But that's not 100 percent true. We've seen children, not locally here, but throughout the country, get extremely sick from COVID-19. So being a child is not immunity to this disease. You will contract it, especially if somebody brings it home. But how they deal with it, I'd say generally, they deal with it better than at-risk adults are. But just like young adults can get very sick with this and die from it, we've seen those sad cases in children as well. Hopefully we can continue to control the disease, practice safe distancing and masking and washing hands, and not transmit it to our children. But if they're near it, they will get it," says Dr. Rai.

HOSPITAL VISITORS

"Like everybody's goal, it's our goal to get back to where we used to be, get back to normal, getting visitors back into the hospital. And every local hospital is going to make their own decision, as will the clinics. But right now, our number one goal is safety, and making sure all that deferred care that is coming into the hospital, people are safe. So until we start to see our local numbers improve significantly, and start to see that throughout the state. I don't think we'll make that decision right yet. But it is one of our goals to get back to normal and get everybody else's businesses back to normal."

ELECTIVES AND TESTING

"So we're starting to see that probably the safest thing we can do is test people before their procedure. And we're starting to see in that process, you will pick up somebody who is asymptomatic that has that. It's happening in this area. It's happened across the country. And it will continue to happen. But that's the important aspect of testing somebody before they have their procedure, because we want them to have the best outcome and have the safest possible experience, and keeping everybody else safe. So testing people three-to-four days before the procedure is one of those keys to being able to make sure that everybody is safe in the process. It's important to know right now how safe it is to come into the hospital and come into the clinics because of all the precautions being taken," says Dr. Rai.

CONTACT TRACING

"Seven-or-eight weeks ago when we had very few cases or even our first case, that contact tracing to get it down to where you got it was a lot easier. Right now, with just the widespread community spread of this virus, which we said would happen very quickly and it has, if you think about we had community spread within two or three weeks of that first case and it kept accelerating--it makes it much harder to say where you got it from. Right now I'd say it's pretty close to impossible to trace it back to an activity or an individual or a place. We know it's throughout the community. We know there are at-risk places such as congregant settings, a prison, a nursing home, some of the work places, so it may be easier to generalize that. But to pinpoint it is much harder right now."

MASKS AND DISTANCING

"The rest of this year, I think it's going to be a component of that. Unless we get significant new news, and we're learning something about the virus every day. I like to prepare people and hopefully we'll get some good news along the way. We'll still be able to do our normal daily activities, but there will be certain things that are different, such as maintaining space, such as wearing a mask in public when you can't maintain that space. That will be normal for awhile. It won't be normal permanently, but it will be normal for awhile."