Dr. Rai talks good signs for coronavirus in Wisconsin, and why can't step backward

There are signs that Wisconsin's efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state are working.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to talk about the peak in Wisconsin and why we cannot become complacent when it comes to obeying the state's Safer at Home order and wearing masks and practicing good hygiene.

"So the peak is changing, and a lot of that is due to our mitigation efforts. So the last thing we can do right now is take a step backward. We need to take a step forward with mitigation, with really focusing on that physical distancing, masking and washing our hands," says Dr. Rai.

PEAK IN WISCONSIN

"So we look at the same models that the federal government is doing, those that come out of Washington University and the website that all of us have become familiar with on modeling. Our peaks have changed. That's a good sign. But remember, it's only as good as the data being put into it. And we're not testing enough people. When we're looking at hospitalizations and death rates, they're calculating our peak. And when we first started talking a couple of weeks ago about the modeling, it looked like April 27 would be the peak. It actually helped guide the governor on some of his recommendations. If you looked earlier this week it was April 17. If you look this morning, it's April 13, which is what, only five days away. So the peak is changing, and a lot of that is due to our mitigation efforts. So the last thing we can do right now is take a step backward. We need to take a step forward with mitigation, with really focusing on that physical distancing, masking and washing our hands," says Dr. Rai.

"The peak really is about disease that's already out there. It's what's happened, decisions we made a week ago, even including decisions that were made yesterday. The peak's really about hospitalization. The good signs of the peak is the number of beds they're predicting we're going to need, the number of ICU beds and ventilators, are all within reason in the state of Wisconsin. There's a couple of factors that have freed up those beds for us. Really it's about extending our success after the peak. How do you get back to normal? That starts after that peak period. How can we really see the downward motion of those cases? And that happens with activity today. And that means more physical distancing and masking."

DAMAGE FROM IN-PERSON VOTING

Voters in Green Bay and Milwaukee waited in line for hours to cast a ballot in the Wisconsin Primary Election Tuesday.

"It's going to be hard to quantify. We know there's damage. We know there's asymptomatic and symptomatic people out there. Granted, they tried to maintain physical distancing. I give credit to the poll workers and the people who had to scramble to set this up. This is not their fault. Everybody tried their best, but the best thing would have been not to expose people like they did," says Dr. Rai.

"They did physical distancing. There were a lot of people who did not have masks on, so that's concerning to me. And the "damage"--we won't know that for a week or two. If you think about catching the virus and how long it takes to develop symptoms and then if you're sick enough to get tested, we'll start to see that in a week or two. The best thing we can do right now is mitigate against the damage that was done yesterday. In other words, how do you lessen the damage. We know what was done yesterday. The best thing we can do right now is double down really on our physical distancing. Make sure that you're really physical distancing, that you are masking everybody and everywhere. That you're only going outside for essential things for the next 14 days. That will reduce yesterday's damage significantly, because we won't spread it to spread it to spread it. In other words, we won't have the exponential growth on any damage that was done yesterday.

"We know in this area that we have asymptomatic individuals spreading it. We have evidence of that. That's why we came out, even before the CDC came out, to talk about masking everybody. Same principal applies here. There were people in line yesterday that had COVID-19. And it's unfortunate, and hopefully those are the people who had masks on. Hopefully we had physical distancing. Remember people were touching things. There's a lot of opportunities for this to help spread it. So consider it spread right now. We cannot undo the past. And the most important thing we can do is mitigate the damage going forward. Which is once again, really focusing on that physical distancing, the masking and the hand washing."

VENTILATORS

"This virus is new. We're learning something new every day, every week. The amount of medical information that's being shared across the world is unprecedented right now. Some great researchers and physicians in Italy found that although the lung pictures look like acute respiratory distress syndrome, maybe we should treat it slightly different from that. From what they were seeing scientifically with patients on a ventilator--and even more important how long they can wait before they put someone on the ventilator. In New York, they're seeing the same thing. So here locally, we're definitely doing our best not to put somebody on a ventilator until we absolutely have to. Until their mental status goes down so much that they can't protect their airway. So we're tolerating numbers on a computer screen or a lab value that normally we would say that person needs to go on a ventilator. Right now, patience is what's working best for our patients in Green Bay," says Dr. Rai.

"I wouldn't say that the ventilators are causing more damage. It's the fact that there are things that we can do to prevent them from coming on the ventilator. Once we're on the ventilator, we know that there are a lot of complications that can occur. Secondary infections. The mortality rate in COVID-19, globally when you're on a ventilator, some people have reported as up to 80 percent. So we're trying everything we can do to bridge a person so they don't go on there. But there are people who have gone on a ventilator, even here locally, that have come off successfully. So I don't want everybody to think that it's such a bad thing. But there are things we are doing differently in medicine to prevent it."

CELEBRATING EASTER

"There's a lot of great solutions when it comes to virtual get-togethers these days. There is literally no excuse. And I know Easter may seem that way for us to become social gathering all of a sudden. We would have literally thrown away weeks worth of work and we will not be able to mitigate what happened yesterday if everybody gets together for Easter. What we need to be able to do is find a way for families to socialize, loved ones to socialize, but do so at a physical distance, preferably not in the same home. True physical distancing, true masking. Driving by, honking the horn, waving through windows. Those are all good activities for Easter. But definitely the worst activity for Easter possible is getting together for a social situation," says Dr. Rai.

FALSE NEGATIVES

"A couple of the health care systems in Green Bay have evidence of false negatives. Is it truly the test that failed? Is it getting the right sample that failed? We don't have evidence of what caused the false negative yet. We know there's a false negative rate. Can we say is it 30 percent or 10 percent? Nobody can really tell that right now," says Dr. Rai.

"If they're negative and still symptomatic, we're telling them to still quarantine, to still physically isolate themselves. If they're negative in the hospital and they're still acting sick, we re-tested them and that's how we found out they're positive."

REUSING MASKS

"It's really important that when you know about an N95 and health care. It's more than just the material that it's made out of. But the fact that we've worn one over our face and we've been fit-tested to make sure we have a good seal around our face, that's really important," says Dr. Rai.

"As far as reusing them, it's definitely not ideal. It's not how we've been trained. But right now, we're running into a worldwide shortage of these specialized N95 masks that we've been fit-tested for. So how can we continue to use them, which once again isn't ideal for us at all.

"There's been some breakthroughs around testing, whether its UV light which is being done locally here to sanitize them a few times, so maybe getting three days out of it instead of one day out of it. Other organizations are using hydrogen peroxide, like in Ohio, to clean them as well.

"As far as home-masking goes, you have to be really careful in how you're cleaning them. Hopefully it's a cloth mask and you're just washing it. A microwave can create fire hazards. We don't recommend you use a microwave to sanitize something. We really recommend just good old soap and water to wash it in a washing machine if it's a cloth mask. If it's a disposable mask then dispose of it."

FLU SEASON

"Flu is a great story right now and it goes to show how social distancing and physical distancing and hand washing has helped. Normally right now, we'd still be seeing a good amount of flu cases. They'd be going down, but they would not have gone away completely. If you look at Wisconsin flu cases, it's dropped dramatically, which is great. It means that everything we've done in the last two weeks is working, and it's actually helping us on the hospital side get capacity to take care of COVID-19 patients," says Dr. Rai.

"We have seen evidence of people who have influenza and COVID-19 together. And yes, they can be sicker because of that. Is that the reason people are dying? It's hard to say right now without actually looking at every single case."

MOTHER-TO-BABY SPREAD

"There's pretty good research now, and it continues to evolve, but we've seen some articles in the last couple of weeks, both from American literature and literature abroad, that there is something called vertical transmission from mother to baby," says Dr. Rai.

"So it's really important for moms who are symptomatic to be calling their obstetricians and knowing that as soon as possible. We have a low threshold on testing a mother that may have systems right now. And there are certain precautions we're taking in the delivery room and other aspects of delivering a baby right now as we learn more."

IS PINK EYE A SYMPTOM?

"We started to see reports out of China where something called conjunctivitis, what we call pink eye, was prevalent in a certain percentage of patients. And we've seen that in the United States. The American Academy of Ophthalmology has actually come out and said it's truly a symptom. So the eye doctors are saying it's a symptom. Is it the first symptom or the only symptom? Probably not likely. But can it be part of the constellation of symptoms or the collection of symptoms of COVID-19? Most definitely we're seeing that now," says Dr. Rai.

PROTECTING YOUR HANDS

"I personally prefer things without a ton of scent, something that's more curative for your hands. It's important to make sure you're not getting cracked hands. That's going to happen when we talk about washing our hands as much as we are. Those cracks let other infections in, making you more susceptible to infections. So it's important that you're treating your hands as much as you're washing your hands," says Dr. Rai.

MOSQUITOES

"From what we know today, it's not a mosquito-borne illness. It's not something that's spread by mosquitoes, that's the information we have from researchers today," says Dr. Rai.

BEARDS

"The most significant thing about a beard right now is mask fitting and making sure if you have a large beard... to make sure that lower part of your mouth is truly covered by the mask and you get a good cup around it," says Dr. Rai.

"Just make sure that you have a good enough mask that's creating some sort of cup or barrier at the lower part of the mouth, around that beard, to prevent things from going forward, prevent secretions from leaking out."

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes.

"These droplets can remain in the air and on surfaces for an extended period of time. When people breathe in (inhale) the droplets, or touch surfaces that have been contaminated and then touch their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

--Keep at least six feet apart from others

--Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

--Make essential trips no more than once a week

--Covering coughs and sneezes

--Avoid touching your face

Local and national health care providers are encouraging people to wear masks in public to avoid spreading the illness to others.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued a Safer at Home order restricting large gatherings, non-essential business and travel in the state. CLICK HERE to find out what the order means for you.