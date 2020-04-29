Dr. Rai talks Wisconsin's COVID-19 trend and vaccine developments

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to keep meat packaging plants open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, Green Bay's JBS beef facility is closed due to an outbreak of the virus among employees at the business.

Prevea Health President & CEO Dr. Ashok Rai discussed how to move forward with the situation at JBS on Action 2 News This Morning. He also gave us valuable insights on vaccine developments, local plasma treatments and the process of contact tracing.

MEAT PACKING PLANTS

"Any time you have an outbreak in one of those congregant settings, whether it be a nursing home, or prison, or manufacturer where people are so close together and spending the day together, you're going to be concerned. And you want to make sure the right steps are being taken. Sometimes the right steps is closing it. Sometimes the right steps is actually screening everybody and testing more people. I understand the food chain supply concerns in all of this and the economics of it. I think if they're going to open or they're going to have to open, we need to make sure the right way of screening these individuals is being done. Their temperatures are being taken, the right questions are being asked. And if they screen positive in any of those situations, they are actually being tested right away, and more effectively quarantined. Because that's really how you prevent the outbreak. Closing the plant without quarantining those individuals, without telling them they have to stay home, obviously just takes those individuals out in the community. By putting them at work in a situation where maybe it's a little more controlled and you can educate them more directly, it might actually be successful long term," says Dr. Rai.

"The way the testing process went initially at the meat packaging plants is for symptomatic people. So basically, you're screened at the front door, or if you had symptoms you were told to get a virtual visit and get tested at one of the health care facilities. But you're screened in line, you have a temperature, answer 'yes' to any of the questions, you go to a different line and you get tested. So for right now, the testing philosophy for meat packaging and other areas have been really around testing the symptomatic."

"But now we've gotten better guidance from the CDC and the Department of Health here in the state that says there are times that we need to do, in rare occurrences, what we call asymptomatic testing to control a breakout. That could be in meat packaging, that could be in prison, that could be in a long-term facility like a nursing home where maybe there's one or two people there who are now positive, and we're starting to do a lot more testing in those situations to try to control a breakout by doing asymptomatic testing. We've recently started doing that here in Green Bay and in Brown County, and that's really under advisement of the CDC and the state."

LINKED CASES

Brown County Public Health says nearly 100 positive COVID-19 cases are linked to the outbreaks at JBS and American Foods Group. Those are people who have had close contact with infected workers.

"The one thing that we've learned very early on with this virus and we've said over and over and over for six weeks now is that it's a highly contagious virus. It isn't one that you're just going to walk around and you may or may not get it. If you're around someone who has COVID-19, the chances of you contracting it are very high. Especially at home or in that workplace setting that's tight together. If you're infected you may infect the next three people, those three people are going to infect nine people, and then 27 and on. And by the end of the day, 100 people could be infected just from one contact. And that's what's so scary about this virus is that control of it, to have that happen effectively, you need to be able to quarantine people," says Dr. Rai.

CONTACT TRACING

"We've learned different strategies in contact tracing. The unsung heroes in this battle against COVID-19 are the public health officials who are doing that contact tracing. Because a positive result with COVID-19 means very little unless you're able to quarantine that individual and effectively do that contact tracing," says Dr. Rai.

"So what a contact tracer does is once you have a positive test, the health system gets informed right away and public health gets informed right away. We have about an hour to make sure we connect with that patient. We make that phone call and we let them know public health will be in contact with them. Then we let public health know that we've talked with that patient. We've made sure that they're stable. Their symptoms are either improving or not improving. They don't need to come to the hospital. We do that phone interview. Public health then takes over and spends a really long time with this person. They talk about their work life and their home life. Who have they been in contact with? Obviously they're not doing contact tracing that you're in X grocery store and down aisle six everybody who was down there at the same time we need to find those people. That would not be practical. But what is practical is drawing a circle around the people you've come in close contact with at work or at home, and then continue to expand that until they feel like they've gotten everybody they need to talk to. And check on symptoms on those people and see if they need to be tested. And then recommend quarantine for those really close contacts. So if you're COVID-19 and you bring it home, your spouse actually may be told to stay home for 14 days as well to prevent the spread. So really how you win this battle against a virus that's so contagious, is not just getting a positive test. It's positive test plus that contact tracing. It's a key element in Brown County right now to make sure we're adequately staffing them," says Dr. Rai.

"They've had to bring in more help. I think even our medical students locally are volunteering. The state is promising more help and they're bringing more resources in. And they've learned, like we've all learned over the last seven-to-eight weeks, on how to do things better. So a lot of the contact tracing is actually done before we do the test. The forms have gotten longer. Getting information, literally filling out a grid on the back of the form, so it's easier to trace people, it's easier to contact them."

"Unfortunately, in this day and age, for some reason people don't like to answer their phone. So it makes it a little more difficult. So I ask people please answer your phone. It could be public health."

14-DAY DECLINE

"The way I'm interpreting the state's comments on that on the website is they're looking for a trend line. So we know we're going to get peaks and valleys. You know that we don't test as many people on Saturday or Sunday as we do on Monday and Tuesday. It takes 48 hours for those tests to come back. So we may have a valley on Tuesday and Wednesday as far as test results go and then another peak. So I think there's a lot of variables in that. That's why they look at trends and not just every day separately," says Dr. Rai.

"Our trend line isn't great yet. Our symptoms aren't trending down and our positives are not trending down. Some of that is because we need to test more people and people are worried if we test more people we'll get more positives. We'll also get more negatives so we can help that trend line go down and actually deal with those positives and prevent the spread. That's the key to testing more and eventually getting those 14 days down. We won't get there unless we know who's spreading it. And we won't know who's spreading it without really good testing. So it's really important if you have symptoms to come in for a test now."

ELECTION LINKS?

"We're definitely on the tail end of that. It [in-person voting on April 7] was an unfortunate circumstance because we were supposed to be socially distancing and it didn't happen as effectively as we wanted to. Are the 52 directly related to the election? You may or not be able to prove that. But at any point you start to have those large gatherings, whether it's an election, a protest or a picnic that shouldn't be happening, you're going to get breakouts like this. And unfortunately, we're not in the position with the total numbers to do that just yet. We'll get there, we just need to get our numbers down more," says Dr. Rai.

VACCINE

We want one as soon as possible, but we want it to also be safe. The researchers at Oxford, the researchers at, for example, Pfizer is also looking at that as well, coming out with something by the fall. It's really important to know that when they're talking about a fall deadline, they're talking about emergency use by the fall, and then making sure it works and testing it for later use in a more of a widespread manner. Some great research is being done. I would say that more medical science is being developed over the last three months than has over the last three years. But it still needs to be done safely. And we need to make sure it works," says Dr. Rai.

"There's two aspects to a vaccine. Its efficacy, making sure it works. And it's the safety, making sure it causes no harm. And it takes a little longer to research that than three months. But knowing that it's starting to look like it's working is a really good sign for us."

"It's hard to know if a vaccine would ever be mandatory in the United States. They're highly recommended. We've seen what happens when people don't get a vaccine, such as with measles outbreaks here. We would hope that everybody would get it. I'm not sure we're the kind of country that could mandate it. But I think from a health care perspective, we will strongly recommend it. We'll make it part of all of your routine health care. But at the end of the day, we can't come to your house and just inject you."

VP MAYO VISIT

Vice President Mike Pence took some criticism after refusing to wear a mask during a visit to Mayo Clinic.

"I think it's really important to understand why we have to wear a mask when we're around people where we can't maintain six feet of distance. It's to prevent the spread of the virus. It's vital in health care settings. Right now, I'm holding my mask in my hand and a take it off right before I go on air, just in case somebody gets close to me. In a health care setting it has to be mandatory. No exceptions. Whether you're an elected official or my mother, you're going to be wearing a mask when you come into health care. So if you come into Prevea or an HSHS hospital and you don't want to wear a mask, you're not going to visit. You're not going to be getting care. That's how important it is in health care to be masking. Why Mayo Clinic made that decision--that's not an organization I run. But I can tell you for our organization, you'll be wearing a mask no matter who you are," says Dr. Rai.

"What our own infectious disease specialist of the country Dr. [Anthony] Fauci has said about a negative test. It's only as good as that test at that minute. The minute you leave you could easily be exposed again and be positive. So a negative test, especially the type of nasal swab test that's being talked about here, really only means you're negative at that moment. So unless you're continuously being swabbed, you're not negative."

PLASMA TREATMENTS

"We've had, I think, over six patients get convalescent plasma at HSHS St. Mary's and HSHS St. Vincent's in the last couple of weeks. We've even had people leave the ICU and even leave the hospital that have received convalescent plasma. We're not sure if it's a cure, per se, but it's definitely helped patients--especially those who are really sick. It's not like you're going to get tested positive and suddenly get plasma. These are for patients who are really sick in the hospital, likely being in the ICU, maybe even being on a ventilator. It's helping us get those patients out of the ICU, back to the medical floor, and home right now."

TESTING

"It's really important now that people realize that when I got on the air six, seven weeks ago now, we were talking about 'don't come into the emergency department, don't come into the clinic for a test because we don't have the ability to test you.' Well we still don't want you to come into the emergency department for a test. Come in for emergency care. And try not to come into the clinic for one. But we do have the ability to test more broadly now. We have those materials from the state. So understand that if you have symptoms--and we're talking about a fever, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, headaches that are unexplained, body aches or chills that are unexplained--those are now considered symptoms of COVID and would qualify you for a test."

"Now the payment aspect of it is a question we want to answer. If you go to prevea.com/virtualcare, you're not going to get charged. If you call us you're not going to get charged. And we'd rather you use those methods to get scheduled for a test and then come through a drive-thru type setting where we can test you so there's less exposure for you and there's less exposure for our staff. We want to see testing grow exponentially here in the next couple of weeks. We have not tested enough in Brown County and that shows because our percentage of positives is so high. The reason for testing right now is to find those people that are positive in the community, that have symptoms, to make sure we can contact trace them and get them quarantined for a short time to stop the spread. That was the tool that we talked about that we needed six weeks ago. We now have that tool here in Brown County. We have to use it a lot more. If you have any symptoms, please get tested."

OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOLS

"I think people are worried about swimming because of how the virus can be shed. It can be shed through respiratory secretions, or through fecal matter. But really what the CDC says about pools is that pools are safe as long as you're doing the safe thing to clean your pool. The safe thing for cleaning a pool is using chlorine or bromine, and that kills the virus. That does not mean you should be drinking chlorine or bromine or drinking pool water to kill the virus. But if it is in the pool water, that should kill the virus."

