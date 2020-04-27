Dr. Rai says Brown County's COVID-19 numbers expected to rise due to increased testing

Brown County is expected to see a large increase in positive COVID-19 cases as test results from employees at local meat packing facilities come back.

Nearly 200 workers at JBS in Green Bay have tested positive and that number is expected to increase. There have also been confirmed cases among staff at American Foods Group and Salm Partners.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai put that into perspective Monday during his segments on Action 2 News This Morning. He also talked about hospital capacity, antibody testing, and the importance of plasma donations. Watch the videos in the story to stay informed.

GREEN BAY JBS PLANT CLOSURE

JBS has announced the temporary closure of its beef plant on Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

"Any time you have such a big outbreak and so many employees--a percentage of your employees becoming positive--there are a lot of factors all of a sudden that make this happen. Number one is your workforce is reduced so your ability to operate your plant is harder and harder. From a health care persepctive, we want to make sure we contain this virus the best we can, not continue to expose people. Hopefully all the people that aren't coming to work are staying at home and quarantining. That's the only way this works, though," says Dr. Rai.

"If you think about the close quarters of a meat packing plant and knowing that we are still testing more employees throughout the city, and their relatives, and other people they've been in contact with--close contact--we expect the numbers associated with that and the other meat packaging plants to go up over this time. We also hope with some of these decisions people will stay at home better, they will quarantine better, and then over time this week we should start to see that number go down."

EXPECT MORE CASES

"I do expect in the next couple of days our numbers to go up a little bit because we're still testing a lot of people associated with those breakouts and those tests are going to be coming back. I said 24-to-48 hours to get a test, so those tested on Friday, which was a lot of people, those test results will come back today. So expect there to be a lag. So expect our case numbers to go up for the next couple of days, maybe even longer. But then we hope with the self-quarantining activity, the advice we're giving to those employers and those communities, that we'll start to see a downward decline in our numbers coming into the next weekend, unless there's another breakout or one of the other breakouts gets much larger," says Dr. Rai.

ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

"There's no real good evidence on what to do in a situation like this, but if you look at it as a type of a congregant setting where people are in close contact for a long period of time, there is some advice there to possibly look at asymptomatic testing at a meat packaging plant. But really after a breakout. Not as a general type of rule, to say everyday somebody should be tested. Because it's important to understand what a negative test means. It means you're negative at that minute. But in a situation where you're trying to quarantine more and more people to stop the spread, asymptomatic testing makes sense. Because in that situation we may find out that say, 30 percent of the individuals walking that plant have symptoms and they're positive, but 30 percent of those individuals walking in don't have the symptoms but are also positive, then you know to take that 60 percent and quarantine them. That strategy in a breakout makes a lot of sense. So asymptomatic testing isn't what I'd say as widespread as it needs to be or should be. But more importantly, it has a tool, it has a purpose in a situation like this."

CONCERNS ABOUT FOOD SAFETY?

"That's a question that the USDA's trying to answer as well in these meat packaging plants. It does not appear that the meat is unsafe in any way. It appears to be safe. They've taken all the safety precautions to make sure that's true. Obviously you're going to be cooking that meat, so the likelihood that you're going to get COVID-19 from meat is zero to none," says Dr. Rai.

ADVICE FOR WORKERS

"Number one advice: Stay home. Make sure those that are around you are staying home. If we need to find out if you're positive or not or if there's another person in the household that needs to go to work, they need to be tested if they're having any symptoms. The health care systems are there to test you right away. The most important thing you can do now is self quarantine, to stay home, find other ways to get the essential things you need into your house. In a situation where you've got that high of a percentage of people turning positive, you have to act like every employee has it. We've said that from the beginning. Everybody needs to act like they have it. This group of employees who are in those settings, like I said, whether its a nursing home or a prison or a meat packaging plant, really have to self quarantine very effectively to really control this and get our numbers to go down," says Dr. Rai.

NOT GOING AWAY

"We've talked about this for awhile that COVID-19 is not going to suddenly disappear out of our society. It's going to be here. Unfortunately in these close quarter type settings, we may see breakouts. Today it's a meat packaging plant. Tomorrow may be a prison. It could be a nursing home. These type of situations are going to happen. I think our response to that as we learn more and we get faster with the response, testing more and having the capability to test more, will hopefully limit these from actually affecting the rest of the community in a broad manner. It's going to affect part of the community, but prevent it from affecting a large portion of the community that we have to rollback. That's the whole point is that we're going to get these little fires. If we can control them, we won't have to rollback our decision making on opening the state."

RESOURCES FOR BROWN COUNTY

"The governor's been great as far as getting advisers here. We had the CDC, so the federal government was helping last week. Over the weekend we had state Department of Health Services employees helping us. National Guard here as advisers and help planning what to do this week to really ramp up testing in Brown County. We've always talked about the test kits being necessary. That's arrived last week and continue to arrive. So that's not going to be a rate-limiting step for testing here anymore and hopefully not even into the future. There's a nice committment of a cadence of those tests coming into the area. Now we need more people resources to help with Brown County Public Health to do a lot of this contact tracing. We talked about needing that help and how to get that. So a lot more resources are being put into Brown County, I'd say this week than last week or the week before."

TESTING CAPACITY

"We want to continue to do more. There's different catagories of people who need to be tested. They continue to change and I think it's caused some public confusion. If you rewind to a few broadcasts before, I would've said you need to be high risk or you need to have these symptoms. Well that bar is significantly lower now, and I don't think we've gotten that out to anybody. If you have any symptoms related to COVID-19, a fever, sore throat, shortness of breath, a headache. If you're not feeling well and your body is aching due to COVID-19--or you think it is--you can get tested now. That wasn't the answer over a week ago. And those test kits to test you are here now. We expect you to go through a virtual platfrom still. I think that's the right way to go rather than coming into an office and potentially exposing people. And then go through one of the drive-thru sites to get tested. Now remember, a negative test just means you're negative that day. It doesn't mean you're going to be negative tomorrow. And you still need to practice physical distancing, masking and washing your hands. But for those who have symptoms, if we find out they're positive, we can advise them on what to do, how to quarantine, and then test the people around them as well," says Dr. Rai.

"Most definitely the rules have changed. I think a lot of people are looking at the past when they were denied. In that same circumstance you would actually get tested today. We have different kind of equipment now. We're no longer using that long nasopharyngeal swab to go way back into your nose. It's actually a much smaller swab right now. Testing is actually more comfortable right now to get done through a drive-thru. Yes, if you were given an answer two weeks ago, that answer's most definitely different today."

"We are not at the point right now of testing asymptomatic individuals unless it is in certain circumstances. But I'd say for the general public, asymptomatic testing's not there. It doesn't really have a purpose right now because once again, you could be positive an hour later. Asymptomatic testing in certain circumstances, though, has become approved and research has proven in. Such as in a nursing home, if there's a couple of cases, we may want to test everybody there. In a prison, if there's a couple cases, we may want to test everybody there. Those are a types of circumstances where testing without symptoms makes sense. But testing the general public without symptoms does not at this point."

LOCAL HOSPITALS

"You wonder when you start to see a spike in positive cases, how are the hospitals admission doing? They're up slightly. The hospitals have plenty of capacity still in town. We've gone over that everyday. We definitely have capacity for more patients. We'd rather not see them. We'd rather people remain healthy. But we have that capacity. Although our hospital admissions have gone up slightly, not to the same proportion that the positive tests have come forward," says Dr. Rai.

REOPENING BUSINESSES

"We have to remember, how do we prevent the spread of the virus? That's through physical distancing. That 6-12-13 feet of distancing, a physical barrier such as a mask is necessary. And we want to make sure before we start to lighten up those restrictions, that we've defintely got the virus somewhat in check. In other words, the percentage of positive tests over the overall testing continues to go down. So there may come a time where we say having that close-quarter business makes sense. I wouldn't say that that time is there for Brown County right now. And I don't think that time was there for those states who have opened it up. And I hope they don't have a negative consequence to that. We have to make sure we remember there are only a few ways to prevent the spread--distancing, a physical barrier, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer," says Dr. Rai.

ANTIBODY TESTING

"We do know that we can do antibody testing here in town. We do know that we can say if you've been exposed to COVID-19 you may produce what we call an IgG (Immunoglobulin G) antibody. If that antibody actually makes you immune or not, it will only tell us over time, and how long, if that immunity is there, how long that immunity will last. But we won't know that for three-six-nine months or even a year as we continue to research it. So all we can do with antibody testing right now is tell you yes, you've been exposed to COVID-19.," says Dr. Rai.

"So widespread antibody testing comes in handy if we're trying to see how much of the county has been exposed at any given time. And there are some strategies being discussed nationally around that. I think it's important to also again balance that with just because you've had it doesn't mean you're immune to it. That's an important thing to remind pepole about. But certain areas like New York City, or the study that's been done in San Francisco, it's been able to show how much of a community's been infected and how much more could be infected in a short period of time. And it also helps guide some of those acute strategies, such as OK, we have a breakout right now so we should be definitely containing that because we don't have widespread in our community. Those are the types of questions that we're going to try to answer over time with antibody testing. But it's far from perfect and I don't see it being used widespread just yet."

PLASMA DONATIONS

"The Red Cross will take your plasma if you're 28 days, I think that's the number, after recovery from having COVID-19. And that plasma's being used in your own town. There's been patients throughout the town that have benefitted from convalescent plasma. There are some that have been in the ICU that are now leaving the ICU. Was it convalescent plasma that did that? All we can say is it likely helped because we're starting to see improvement in those patients. But it's really important to get people to donate," says Dr. Rai.

TREATMENTS

"There's a couple of drugs on the horizon. Some fall into favor and just as quickly fall out of favor. People talked about some of the malaria drugs. Instantly everybody jumped on that bandwagon and we found out, as we knew in health care, that it's dangerous to do that. And that drug was dangerous. There's other drugs out there right now, such as those that are used to treat rheumatoid arthritis that can prevent what we call the cytokine storm or that massive inflammatory reaction or the clotting. So we're starting to see some benefits from those drugs, but there are definitely not proven wonder drugs out there right now," says Dr. Rai.

QUICKER RESULTS

"It definitely has moved over time. When we first started these broadcasts we were looking at sometimes two weeks to get an answer, which is obviously way too long. Now it's about 24-to-48 hours if we send your test out to a commercial lab or a state lab to get that back. The type of 15-minute testing or three-hour testing is pretty limited here in Brown County. It does exist here, but it is really used for those rare situations inside a hospital, say somebody about to have a baby, that's what we're reserving those tests for. But the overall test kits we're talking about, the swabs that we're talking about, that's 24-to-48 hours to get an answer right now," says Dr. Rai.

GERMS ON SURFACES AND MASKS

"We don't have a really good answer right now. The research is being done. It's a new virus. How long does it live on something? But really my advice on the situation, if it's a cloth mask, you're coming home, you should be washing it anyways. You shouldn't be leaving it around for five days. If it's a disposable mask you should be disposing of it. Really you should be washing your clothes regularly. You should be washing your hands all the time. That's the real answer to the question about how long something lives on surfaces. Act like it it already has it on it. Make sure you're being really careful. Using really good hand hygiene and household hygiene to make sure it doesn't spread throughout your home," says Dr. Rai.

CLINICS RAMPING UP

"A lot of us are frustrated that health care has had to delay a lot of visits that are necessary. We call them non-urgent, but for a lot of people it's their health, their happiness. Whether it's their diabetes checks where we need to see you, we couldn't do it on telehealth, or your cardiology appointments where we have to listen to your heart. Today, we're going to start to slowly ramp up those visits then ramp up procedures later in the week and into next week for all the things we've delayed. It's really necessary for health care to be back online and take care of the community. And for emergency services, all of the health systems have designed safety measures to make sure that you're having an emergency, you're having chest pain, that you should come in and see us. It's a very safe and clean environment. But now our clinics are going to do the same thing and open up to you as well."