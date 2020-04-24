Dr. Rai on increase in COVID patients and steps to prevent overwhelming the system

Local and federal health officials are working together to combat an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Brown County, and it's a cause for concern for health care systems in our area.

Brown County Public Health has linked 187 positive cases of the coronavirus to an outbreak at JBS in Green Bay.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning Friday to discuss the steps being taken to prevent our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with patients.

"Today we are seeing more patients coming through all the hospitals here in Brown County, and being admitted into the hospital. Not at a level where we have significant concern. Everybody has capacity for that right now. But at some point, if this keeps growing, that capacity will dwindle very quickly," says Dr. Rai.

SITUATION IN BROWN COUNTY

"From a health care perspective and even from a community perspective, any time you see cases rising at this rate it sets off alarm bells. Those alarm bells were set off last week. That's why public health is intervening. That's what the CDC is intervening. The two things we worry about: Number one is controlling the current fire. Make sure you have enough people to do the contact tracing, which is a lot of people. Think about it. For every positive you have to talk to four or five other people and make sure you're quarantining or testing them. So that's been a difficult situation," says Dr. Rai.

"And then there's other little pockets that could develop throughout the area. And then how do you react to that? It's a concern on two ends."

"If it continues to increase at the current rates, yes, we could have significant issues in our county and we'll be asking for help to control it. I really do hope that right now, with the weekend coming, and the ability to do more contact tracing, give the people at the plant pause from work and a way to be away from each other. Hopefully all of those things will help control this a little bit better."

"This is not a time to let up on our concerns. Our physical distancing, our hand washing, our mask wearing is never more important than when you have an outbreak. We controlled our outbreaks. We really did a very good job in Brown County. You all did a very good job controlling any major case breakouts. Now that we have one in a certain area, what we don't want that to do is spread through the rest of the community at a very rapid rate. We don't want that to happen like it has happened in other major areas. The only way to prevent that--there's only one way to prevent that--and that is by physical distancing, masking and washing your hands."

"Public Health's job is number one, to identify a hot spot, which was done. And then doing all the contact tracing and advising us in health care on how we can set up screening and testing for the manufacturers in question."

"So they're really guiding us and we're taking their lead. But when they find somebody, say example that was in line to get into work. They have a temperature. Then they're actually not sent home, they're sent right into testing. And then they're sent home, quarantined, and if it's positive, then contact tracing is done. But they're quarantining everybody in the house and testing other people who are symptomatic. So, one person being positive can relate to six other people being infected and being positive. And that's what they're really working on, is making sure they have all that contact tracing done. They've brought in volunteers and help from health care to help with that situation. And all that's under advisement with the CDC."

SHOULD THE JBS PLANT CLOSE?

"Obviously we have to take Brown County's lead on this and public health's lead on this. We just want to make sure that we're keeping the area safe. We'll continue to test on site, we'll continue to partner with them. There may be different options than fully closing, such as backing down shifts and taking a few days off here and there to help them catch up and the virus be more contained. But that overall closure question, ideally from a health care perspective, we don't want to see anymore spread. But we have to take the expert's opinion, experts in epidemiology, such as the CDC and county health department, to make that decision," says Dr. Rai.

TEMPERATURE TESTS

"It's one indicator. You can't do it just on your own. There's about five or six other questions that we ask, such as a sore throat, fever, loss of taste and smell, shortness of breath, things that we've talked about as far as symptoms. So it's symptoms. It just happens to be the one vital sign that we can take pretty easily without a whole lot of contact or touching to screen peeople in and out of work. We've had people even within health care that have come in, didn't have any symptoms, didn't even know they had a temperature because it was really low grade, and then be sent right into testing and test positive. It does work. It's not foolproof. Nothing is, especially with this virus. And it needs to be in conjunction with other questions. So it's not I have a sore throat and a fever. It's I have a sore throat, or I have shortness of breath, or I have a fever. Any one of those things will buy yourself a test right now," says Dr. Rai.

TESTING RAMPS UP

"Anybody with any kind of symptoms should be tested. That bar has been lowered significantly. I would like to see more testing happening every day. We have the capability of doing that here in town over the weekend and throughout the week, and we should be doing more of it. The most important thing about testing is that if you find a positive, it's quarantine that person and looking at their contacts. That's how you literally build a wall around this virus from spreading to person to person to person. You can't just tell people they need to completely quarantine, but if somebody's positive we can quarantine and then also work on contact tracing," says Dr. Rai.

"In the last week and a half a lot of progress has been made--an amazing amount of progress has been made--in the state of Wisconsin with over 40 labs now able to test for us. And we had an influx of testing equipment. Whether it be nasal swabs or nasopharyngeal swabs, those were starting to come into our market. That allowed us then for the state to be able to somewhat lower the bar on who gets to get a test. Now it's anybody who has a symptom, do a virtual visit, call ahead, get an order and come in preferably through some sort of drive-through testing situation, that way people aren't wasting personal protective equipment or exposing each other. But really now a lot more people can get tested. We had a lot of testing going on in Milwaukee and Dane County, some testing in Brown County, but really what I think the governor's trying to say is, the next 30,000 tests a week that need to be there, it's all of Wisconsin needs to be tested. It's now in Brown County, it's in Oconto County, Manitowoc County, Door County, all of that needs to be tested," says Dr. Rai.

"If you still have symptoms we can test you. If there are any residual symptoms we can test you. Still the bar is you have to have a symptom to be tested. Unless you have specific circumstances such as those congregant areas like a nursing home or prison where maybe some people without symptoms are going to get a test here pretty soon. But really if you still have symptoms, we can test you. Yes, initially if you called in and you didn't meet certain criteria, our number one goal was to keep you quarantined at home without a test. Right now, if you still have symptoms, we can test you."

PLASMA DONATIONS

"The only people that can donate right now are those who have confirmed positives."

STARTING UP ELECTIVES

"I'd say, at least in our area, everybody's coordinating to get back. Some of it's already starting to happen. It will happen this week and next week. The number one we want to make sure is we can take care of any surge. We had capacity within our hospitals, we had enough personal protective equipment. A little bit of pause right now because we're worried about what's going on at local manufacturers, making sure we're monitoring that every day, to make sure we don't overwhelm the hospital systems--we feel we're good there. And then we needed to make sure we had protective measures in the hospitals and in the clinics--everybody masking, the right personal protective equipment. We have that. And we needed the ability to test more broadly. So testing people before they get an elective procedure. Some systems may be doing that. They needed the capability to do that. We've gained early this week, late last week. A lot of the pieces have been put in place for us to take care of all that deferred care. Elective care does not mean it didn't need to happen. We just deferred a lot of care. The governor is right, he didn't tell us to shut it down. We shut it down voluntarily because we needed to get ready for COVID-19 and conserve our PPE. So there was no reason to ask for permission. We weren't told to shut it down in the first place," says Dr. Rai.

HEAT AND THE VIRUS

"I know there was some speculation yesterday based on some government research based on heat toward the virus. So, controlled heat in a lab versus environmental heat are two different things when it comes to this virus. We know it lives in warmer climates. We can just go to Florida and Lee County and Miami County and just see the total number of positives there. When the whole country warms up from an environmental status, maybe we'll start to see an effect. But I don't think we can count on that just yet. I think even the government researchers that showed that said don't read too much into this just yet. It's something we need to monitor. But we already know what it does in warm climates--it kills people. Just look at the death rate in Florida," says Dr. Rai. (Florida had 1,006 deaths as of April 23.)

ANTIBODY TESTING

"We had a lot of hope for antibody testing early on because we started to see that in other countries. But as we've seen, number one, antibody tests that have arrived in the United States so far aren't exactly what I'd call 100 percent reliable. They haven't gone through the normal FDA process. We see some, what we call cross reactivity with other viruses. So the reliabilty isn't that great. But even when we get a reliable test, and there are a few out there, they're not the kind that can be just done in a doctor's office. They're the kind that need to be done by a higher tier lab as we call it. A real blood draw and sent away. Even when we have those results, it's what are you going to do with that? Antibody testing is not a really good test to tell you if you have the disease today. That's not its purpose. So other people say, I want to know if I'm immune or not. Well, we could tell you if you've got antibodies to it, if you've been exposed. But really determining immunity, we don't know much about this virus. We don't know how long those antibodies are going to stay in your body. It may be two months, it may be six months, it may be lifelong. And without really knowing that, will also give a false sense of security with that test. It has a purpose in science and a lot of it has to do with the epidemiology of it. Knowing the spread, knowing the total population that's been infected. There are reasons to look at antibody testing. For the general public, it's not really one I'd recommend in any way, especially when it comes to do I have the disease or not? That's definitely not the use of antibody testing. Secondly, if I've been exposed or not, that's one question to answer. But that actually means long term, that's one that we need to solve in science first," says Dr. Rai.

UV LIGHT AND DISINFECTANTS

"I can tell you science every day is trying to figure out a cure to this disease, and it isn't using household cleaners or light or sunlight. Those things are very dangerous if you expose yourself to them. So dangerous that they're lethal. We're looking at real pharmacologic treatments, which means medications that have been developed in a lab, have been scientifically researched and then giving it to a patient. And even then we're worried about the side effects. Taking something that we know is not going to work. Let me tell you the mechanism of action of a household cleaner is very different inside a body than it is on a counter. And taking that and even considering putting that inside your body is extremely dangerous. Number one it will not work. Number two, it will kill you," says Dr. Rai.

FAMILY IMPACT

"I think early on we were looking at risk factors, and people took risk factors as if I don't have them, then I'm going to be fine. And that's just not true. You can not have diabetes, and you can not have emphasema, and you can be 35 years old and perfectly healthy and still be catastrophically affected and even die from this virus. So you can't look at it as just an old person or a sick person disease. It's affecting everybody. And it's really hard on families. Once again, I've talked about when you have the flu and you get really sick with the flu you go to the hospital. Average length of stay is a little under four days. With COVID, we're seeing people spend 10, 20, 30 days in the hospital. And that's 10, 20, 30 days without any real physical interaction with your family. And if you do die, it's not going to be with your family at your bedside. We are doing our best with getting an iPad or a device in there so they can talk to their families. But it's not the same. You don't get to say goodbye like you traditionally would," says Dr. Rai.

PATIENT RELEASE

Sixty-four-year-old Roberto was cheered on with applause as he was wheeled through the halls of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center.

"People are doing well. People are doing really well here in Brown County because of the care and the time we can get with them. We're not overwhelmed, so they're getting the care they need. We need to make sure we continue that physical distancing so we have more Robertos leave and we're not overwhelmed," says Dr. Rai.