Dr. Rai on how CDC will help Brown County coronavirus response

Brown County has more than 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus after a serious of increases in positive tests. The health department says contact tracing investigators found a link among many confirmed cases and specific locations.

What's being done to help the situation in Brown County and what does it mean? Prevea Health President & CEO Dr. Ashok Rai gave us insight on Action 2 News This Morning.

INCREASE IN CASES IN BROWN COUNTY

"So we've had our increasing in cases. We've had other weekends like this where more and more positives. It's important to understand that the positives we're seeing today weren't infections that happened in 24 hours. These are ones that have been happening and people have been symptomatic now for almost up to a week. We're starting to see those start to come up. Probably a little bit more here in Brown County. I think we've talked about it and it's been talked about publicly that we've had a few tiny little hotspots here. Really related to what's going on in certain employers. But we're also seeing that throughout the community, too. Even within health care workers. So it's important that we continue to test, monitor and isolate those people," says Dr. Rai.

"There are normal positive cases. And some were related to certain employers. Some were community spread. Some were people in health care who have been infected. And what we normally do in those situations is we partner up with public health like we did throughout the weekend, and when a positive case comes through it's making sure that person has been isolating. It's one of the first questions we ask outside of how are you feeling. Making sure they're doing well. And then what have they been doing to isolate themselves? When's the last time they had contact with somebody in public outside of those they live with? And then you go two days back or three days back and then you expand that search of people who need to be tested or maybe even quarantined."

CDC COMES TO BROWN COUNTY

"We were told that the CDC was coming, as well. The CDC is there to support public health, and support the Department of Health Services from the state. And what they really do is give advice and expertise when it comes to contact tracing. That's really important. When somebody is positive, how do you do their contract tracing? Who have they been in contact with? And how do you best isolate them? They give advice on mass testing if it's necessary. Or testing a larger group of people, say at a hospital or a nursing home or an employer setting. That's what they do. They come in and support the public resources that are available here today," says Dr. Rai.

"The CDC and the state will team up if there are different hot pockets like they've done in other areas of the state, like down in Milwaukee or in different counties where there was an outbreak in a nursing home. They've come in, they've helped test people, more broadly than we're able to test here today due to the limited supplies. So they do help with supplies. They do help with expertise. And then that quarantine status and that contact tracing."

LOCAL TREATMENTS

"We've learned from China, from Italy, from New York. And there have been certain things here locally that we're offering in Green Bay that has made a lot of press nationally. The one thing that we're offering here today is convalescent plasma. That's taking the plasma from somebody who has recovered from coronavirus and giving it to somebody who is currently infected and not doing well. So we're starting to do that here in Green Bay with patients over the weekend," says Dr. Rai.

"We're also using new medications that have been under trial. There's one that's nicknamed TZZ. And that really helps control that inflamatory response that COVID causes. Think about it as small proteins in your body that are meant there to control an infection, but with certain viruses like COVID-19, that control situation gets out of hand. It becomes a storm. And it starts causing bad things in the body, such as clotting everywhere, which we've seen in certain reports. And we're using a medication now to control that storm."

PROTESTS

"What's concerning to me, obviously the protest itself--that's not six feet. That's not really good physical distancing. All that's going to do is set us back. And the whole point of this is we need to find timelines that we can educate people on it and make sense. The timelines we've talked about is a good 14 days of reduction in cases. And then we can start to phase things back in. What people are asking for, unfortunately, is not a phase in. It's a flick a switch. And we've said that can be catastrophic. So it's more of educating people that this doesn't work. All that's going to do is set us back. All that's going to do is cause a loss of life, overwhelm a health care system, and people will die. Those are things we need to prevent. I understand everyone's frustration. This is unprecedented to ask people to close their businesses down as long as they have. To isolate as long as they have. We're not talking about doing this indefintely. But if behaviors like that get out of control and people don't understand, it's a much longer situation. Not indefinite. But all that does is slow us down right now," says Dr. Rai.

TESTING

"I think we've all seen and we've all waited for more and more testing. And we're starting to see that come out nationally, and even in the state of Wisconsin, where companies are developing testing that they can do locally here. We've been sending our commercial testing out to Illinois, out to Nashville, even out to Puerto Rico at one point when we started this, that's where the lab happened to be located. Now it's becoming closer and closer. We're starting to see great movement where we'll be doing a lot more testing in the state of Wisconsin. Great partnerships between the state and private companies to help launch that. So we're very excited about the opportunity here hopefully this week and next week to learn more about how we can test at a broader level. Instead of testing 40 people a day can we test hundreds of people a day? Can we test 5,000 people a week in Brown County? Those are the types of numbers we want to get to. It's still going to be limited to people who have a symptom because the test we're talking about really is there if you're going to be positive or not. It's making sure that genetic material is in your nose or in your mouth and we can test for it. So a negative test doesn't mean you're not going to catch it tomorrow or the day after. But it will tell us about people who may be positive with very minor symptoms that we can quarantine much earlier. So very excited about testing there," says Dr. Rai.

"As far as antibodies go, we're starting to see a lot more progress from larger companies developing antibody tests. Initially when we started hearing about it, they were being imported from Asia and Europe and the kits weren't very reliable. There was a lot of news around that. Now we're looking at really reliable tests developed by companies here in the United States where they can be run en masse, in other words run 4,000 tests at a time. Those are the types of tests we're really excited about. Stanford University published a study about the antibody testing and what their results are. The governor of New York is talking about a large portion of his population being tested in the coming weeks so we can learn more. So really excited about the antibody testing as well. We're going to learn a lot more about the virus when we learn about the antibodies and how long they stay in the body," says Dr. Rai.

"One of the things that we really want to know that we don't know right now is how long are you going to keep those antibodies to fight off the virus. Is it lifelong? Is it three months? Is it six months? Is it nine months? Is it going to be an every year thing where you need to develop immunity? That's what we're going to learn. The vaccine's not going to be here this fall. But say you find out that 75 percent or 80 percent of the population has been exposed and has antibodies, that makes people feel a little bit more confident about how we return back to normal. So that's a really, really important piece of data that we're hoping to learn more about to be able to test more broadly in the coming months."

POSTMORTUM

"Bodily fluids will contain the virus just like they do with a living person. So a mortician or person who's going to be dealing with the body after anybody is going to deal with it just like they would somebody who is still with us. They're going to wear the right amount of personal protective equipment. They're going to handle the body in the same way. But the body can go through the normal process of embalming to be buried or to be cremated, whatever that personal choice is. There's not a whole lot different that needs to be done except being very careful like we would in an ICU, same type of situation," says Dr. Rai.

PPE SUPPLIES

"The nice thing about the collaboration that's been developed between the last month is we all talk to each other every morning. We kind of know where everybody's at and making sure we're helping each other. I'd say right now everbody's at an adequate supply for the volume we have. And we can support a little more volume of patients and still have an adequate supply. There's so many different categories from the gowns that we wear, to the N95 masks. There's different types for different situations. There's ones that are specific for surgery. Ones that can be worn in the ICU. The face shields, the goggles, the head coverings. All of that we measure on a daily basis to make sure we have enough. And the supply chain is getting a little better as far as getting more of that in. It's not ideal by any means. And we still have to conserve our personal protective equipment. We have to make sure that's reserved for health care. But it is getting better," says Dr. Rai.

HEALTH INSURANCE

"The federal exchange for health insurance is still there. And there's products out there and there are different ways to afford them, ask for help. Because it's a change in life. Losing a job is a change in life. It qualifies you to go out and look for insurance in different ways you may have not in the past. And there's a lot of good education online through the federal government on how to do that. Insurance companies are really making sure that people are getting coverage when they need a test and when they need care for it. And that's been a good thing coming forward from insurance companies," says Dr. Rai.