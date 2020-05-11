Dr. Rai on expanded testing, Wisconsin's curve and nursing home outbreaks

Testing continues to expand in Wisconsin. Essential workers are now able to get COVID-19 testing with or without symptoms in Brown County.

The workers can get tested at the Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Dr, and Casa Alba Melanie, 314 S Madison St. CLICK HERE to sign up for testing in Brown County.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to speak about the expanded testing, Wisconsin's curve and the importance of masking.

Watch the videos to learn more about the state of COVID-19 here in Northeast Wisconsin.

EXPANDED TESTING

"Those that have been going to work everyday that are asymptomatic or without symptoms can now get tested by going to either one of those sites. You have to live in Brown County or work in Brown County, so that's a pretty big population if you think about it. The whole point of that is identifying people who are positives that might not know it or might have had mild symptoms that they haven't really expressed are really bad, and need to get tested. Because we can identify those people, get them quarantined for 10 days or longer and get them out of the workforce, so when we start to open up commerce back again here, hopefully soon, we have less of a chance of re-infecting people," says Dr. Rai.

"I think Wisconsin is definitely lucky compared to other states--even states that have more population than we do--on just the ramping up of testing we're seeing here. We're doing it in Brown County, now in Outagamie County, it was announced in Milwaukee they'll have walk-up and drive-up testing, too. Just the ability to get the test in that type of volume is pretty rare when you look at it state to state. And then more importantly having the labs here to run that. There's a delay, obviously, in getting test results. We'd like to do it where you can drive through and get the result that day. We don't have that capability yet. Hopefully in the next month we will. But just the fact that we can get a test result back to you within a week is actually a huge improvement over where we were at and where other states are at right now," says Dr. Rai.

TESTING IS SAFE

"These environments were purely designed for your safety and for our safety. So they're drive-up testing. It's not like you're going into a clinic where there's a lot of people who may or may not be infected. You're going one at a time. You're not leaving your vehicle. The people who are approaching your vehicle are in personal protective equipment so they can't transmit the virus to you and you can't transmit the virus to them. It's one of the safest environments I've seen for testing. And then you just drive right out. You're not going to be exposed to COVID-19 by going through this. You're going to be exposed to COVID-19 through the general public, but not through the drive-through testing," says Dr. Rai.

TEST RESULTS COMING IN

"We've had over 4,000 tests done and over a couple hundred positives. We're still fine tuning those numbers because they keep rolling in every day. I even got more this morning, so we're going to keep processing them. The point of that is finding those positive people, making sure that we're contacting them, making sure that we're talking to them about their symptoms, that they're feeling better. If they're not feeling better, making sure they're not overly sick that they need to come to the hospital. And then finding out those that could be exposed near them and getting them tested, such as family members or coworkers. And that's how this works. You find a positive, you make sure you isolate them. You find their contacts, you make sure you test them and isoilate them. And you try to get the virus out of flow, out of the community," says Dr. Rai.

TRACING THE INFECTION

"So in a lot of cases we're finding that they're associated with one of the employer breakouts. So that was a big part of the testing early on. So they either worked at a meat packing plant or one of the other factories that had breakouts. Others are community spread or happen to be relatives of people who work there. So we are finding traces of the why. But we're also finding a lot of people that don't know why they have it. They don't remember interacting with anybody. So there's a good mix of community spread and those that we feel have a good source of it," says Dr. Rai.

HOW LONG WILL SITES STAY OPEN?

"In health care we don't determine how long they're going to be open up. That's going to be the county and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the National Guard that will come to that decision. But it's important to remember that all the health systems in town continue to test people as well. Some of us are using the same test kits that the state is. Some are using test kits that we can run here locally or send off to a commercial lab. But we're not going to stop testing people. even when this mass testing is done, we'll continue to have testing at all of the health centers as well," says Dr. Rai.

RETURN TIME FOR RESULTS

"The return time is pretty variable because right now, obviously, the number one focus is to call those who have positives back. So that can be as soon as 48-to-72 hours that you get the tests back. The first people that get called are all the positives. And then you have 1,000 or so negatives to call back as well. So that can take a few more days to get all of those results back to everybody. But the goal is within a week, you're getting that test result back. We want to keep narrowing that number down. But our number one priority is that if you're a positive, then we get a hole of you within a day of getting that test result back, and making sure that you're quarantining yourself and then finding other people to test," says Dr. Rai.

HOW YOU'LL FIND OUT

"Right now all they're doing is taking a phone number. So you are getting called. So it's important to have, number one, a working phone number, and number two, answer your phone when they do call you. If you're going to get a positive result, 48-to-72 hours, it can take more than that depending on how long the labs are taking right now. But make sure you're answering your phone. Those are the priority calls that are being made. Then the negative calls come after that. If you're going to get notified, it's going to be by your telephone right now," says Dr. Rai.

NURSING HOMES

Starting Monday, the state of Wisconsin will start identifying nursing homes with outbreaks.

"I think it's important that everybody understands that these breakouts are going to occur in long-term care facilities. It's very hard to prevent just given the congregant setting. So it's important to be in there, it's important to be testing. It's important to let the public know what's happening. You may be worried if there's a positive and you have a loved one in there. Understand that especially in a nursing home environment they have the protocol to take care of them. They know how to isolate patients away. Let them recover. It's very scary right now in those congregant settings, in those long-term care settings. I think it's really important that not only DHS is telling you where there may be a positive, but more important that not only DHS is telling you where there may be a positive, but more importantly, DHS has given us the equipment and the staff necessary to test in those environments here this month. So those go hand in hand, the ability to test, the ability to isolate people, to keep workers who are positive out of that building and let them recover before they go back. Those are really all important steps. But yes, I am happy that they are going to go ahead and start naming the buildings that have it so we can actually educate the public more," says Dr. Rai.

SYMPTOMS AND TESTING

"I think it's really easy to get the COVID-19 test today. Anything going on in your mouth, the oropharynx as we say, is worth getting tested for. We find out a new symptom or a new what we say manifestation of this virus every day. There's no harm in getting tested. But obviously if that's negative, to follow up with those symptoms with your doctor is also really important. So it's more of an and, not an or. Go ahead and get tested. If you're positive, we know that's likely what's causing your symptoms. If you're negative it's important to follow up with your physician," says Dr. Rai.

TEMPERATURE CHECKS

"It's one indicator. I think the symptoms and the temperature checking in combination is a really good screening tool. Even at the hospitals we've screened people. People didn't know they had a fever. Had a fever, got them tested. They were positive. And we prevented somebody from coming in the building that could have infected others. So that's really good best practice to make sure you're screening. Temperature needs to be part of that. How you check the temperature, those best practices, making sure it's a well-calibrated thermometer. That's where some of the issues are occurring. But more importantly, the fact that you're screening and checking the temperature is a good first step," says Dr. Rai.

TRAGIC STORIES

"Now that we have more and more people admitted to the hospital and we're starting to see breakouts in different types of settings, those stories, unfortunately, are becoming a little too common for us in health care. And heartbreaking. Whether it be a husband and wife that pass away, or a family member that brought the virus into the home where there's an immune-compromised person and that person dies. Whole families being infected and affected at the same time. Not being able to be with your loved ones in the hospital. All of that weighs heavy on our hearts. But nothing's more sad than a mom and a dad passing away within a day of each other and not being able to be with them. That is what this virus is doing to our community. That's why it's so important to listen, to isolate, to wear a mask, to do all those things," says Dr. Rai.

"That's probably one of the more common things we're seeing now is one family member is working, they bring it home, another family member gets infected and that family member that got infected was doing everything right and didn't leave the house and now is infected and that's the person that unfortunately, maybe had some health issues, and putting themselves in the hospital and those are the sad stories we're seeing almost daily," says Dr. Rai.

WISCONSIN CURVE

"If you looked even through the weekend and last week, we're starting to have a good negative trend line on the percentage of positives over the overall tested. That negative trend line still is not what we call statistically significant yet, but it's going in the right direction. With more testing and more isolation of people who test positive, hopefully that will continue here and we'll hit that 14-day bench mark sooner or later," says Dr. Rai.

FLU AND COVID-19

"We saw that early on. Now influenza season has definitely decreased, but we saw that early on where people who had influenza and COVID-19 at the same time. We may not have been able to test you for COVID-19 at the time. Remember our testing capabilities have opened up greatly. But now, if you thought you had flu and you thought you had COVID-19 at the same time, hopefully within the next week or two you'll be able to get an antibody test just to know if you truly were exposed or not," says Dr. Rai.

WHITE HOUSE CASES

Three members of the White House coronavirus task force are in self-quarantine after exposure to staffers who tested positive.

"Not knowing the exact details, all I can comment on is if you're going to quarantine yourself you're doing it for one-to-two reasons. One is that you're exposed to that person and you don't want to transmit it. Or number two, you know it's in the building and people may not be protecting everybody by wearing masks and you don't want to expose yourself. So I think there's two real good reasons for those with medical training to want to quarantine themselves. One may be I don't want to risk infecting anybody else. And secondly, I don't want to risk myself if people aren't doing the right thing and protecting themselves. We don't know the exact situation in that environment. You can test people every day, but remember a negative test means you're just negative for that hour. So you have to be very careful. Make sure that isolation is happening, make sure contact tracing is happening. Make sure you're screening everybody walking into that building, whether it's the White House or your work place. Checking temperatures and getting control over the situation," says Dr. Rai.

WISCONSIN REPORT CARD

"I would say the government in its recommendations right away to stay Safe at Home showed that response through health care's response. The fact that health care wasn't overwhelmed in most of the state. We had small pockets where it got really tense and needed to get more personal protective equipment down to some areas, down to Dane County and Milwaukee County. But overall if you look at the entire state, that we've been able to take care of our patients, which is the most important thing to us in health care. I'd say the stay safer at home and the people who listened to stay safer at home got us through that first two months of this wave. Now we need to come out the other side, which means people still need to get testing done. The fact that we're ramping up better than other states, I'd say the state of Wisconsin has really rallied on this. That's a partnership between the state, the counties and the health care systems to get all that done. That's better than a significant part of the country. All of that sets us up for the future whenever that may happen to open up more safely," says Dr. Rai.

QUARANTINING AWAY FROM HOME

"There is a way we can get you into a quarantine site. Through partnership with local public health, whether that's Brown County, Outagamie. There's different county people that we call and they assist helping people quarantine. Some people just don't have a home and they need to go someplace. Some people just can't go home for a variety of reasons. And the counties have been really good about trying to find solutions for individuals," says Dr. Rai.

MASKING

"If you really think about why we're asking people to wear masks, it's to reduce the transmission of the virus from person to person. So it makes sense the more the percentage of the population that is stopping that transmission of the virus from person to person, the less people are going to get infected, which means that's going to bring the death rate down," says Dr. Rai.

"So everybody wants to get back to work. Everybody wants to get back to normal. But there's going to be a new normal. We've talked about that. And masking is part of that solution. So wearing a mask, I know a lot of people are resistant against it. In health care we can't understand why. You'd expect us, if we're in the middle of surgery and we're opening up your hip for surgery, we don't wear a mask because we're worried your hip is going to infect us. We wear a mask to protect you. Now we're asking everybody to wear a mask to protect each other."